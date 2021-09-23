Hours after attacking shopkeeper in Shopian, militant dies in gunfight

Security forces killed an overground worker and a newly recruited militant in an overnight exchange of fire in Shopian district of south Kashmir, said the police on Thursday. The deceased was allegedly involved in an attack on a shopkeeper in Keshwa village of the district earlier in the day.

Also Read | J&K sacks 6 govt employees for ‘terror links’

The police spokesperson said militant Anayat Ashraf fired upon Jeewer Hameed Bhat who sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. “Ashraf would threaten people in and around his village with his illegal weapons. After a thorough interrogation of several suspects after the attack [on Bhat] and with input from sources, a cordon and search operation was launched at village Keshwa,” the spokesperson said.

He said during the operation, Ashraf fired upon the joint search party. “All civilians in the houses adjoining the target area were evacuated. He (Ashraf) was asked to surrender but he did not. Later on, during the encounter, the said newly active militant was neutralised. One pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.”