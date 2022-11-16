Live
LIVE: Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders after blast in NATO country, Poland
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 06:41 AM
Biden holds emergency meeting with world leaders after Poland blast
US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting with the global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, after an explosion in NATO member country Poland, near Ukrainian border, on Tuesday, killed two people. Leaders from the US, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the UK took part in the meeting, Reuters reported.