HT Education Summit: Tech-based teaching in focus

The inaugural edition of the Hindustan Times Education Summit (HTES) is set to kick off on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, civil society members and stakeholders from the government and corporate sector to exchange insights and hold a dialogue for a better future of India’s education system.

The summit, with the theme “Education Meets Innovation: The Perks of Technology”, is being organised at a time when the education sector is witnessing significant changes in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme has been derived from the “new normal” — a tech-driven education approach — ushered in by the pandemic.

HTES will provide an opportunity to stakeholders to discuss, analyse and understand the wide-reaching impact of these changes.

The event will be led by an inaugural keynote speech by Union minister of state (MoS) for education, Subhas Sarkar. Union minister for science and technology (independent charge), Jitendra Singh, will then deliver a keynote speech followed by exclusive sessions with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his counterpart from Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel.

Highlights of the event’s line-up include interactive sessions on various topics, including “knowledge-based learning v/s skill based learning”, the role of technology in empowering teachers and how to make education more inclusive.

During his address, Chouhan will talk about the growth story of Madhya Pradesh. “Education is the pathway through which not just individuals, but societies can improve and enhance their condition. The growth of a person is not possible without the growth of their mindset and perspective, which is only achievable through the right education. This is what we aspire to provide to every child in Madhya Pradesh. I look forward to participating in the HTES to take the MP growth story to all the attendees of this prestigious event,” he said.

Baghel said the summit will help highlight the crucial role of education in nation-building. “As a son of the soil, it is my dream to ensure that every single student has access to the best education possible. I believe in the power of learning to create a brighter and more resurgent Chhattisgarh and our policies are a reflection of the same. I’m glad that HT through this summit will help highlight the crucial role of education in nation-building,” he said.

Dhuwarakha Sriram, chief of YuWaah, Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF, said the summit will discuss themes crucial to ensuring a steep growth curve for youth. “Skilling is an important aspect of developing adolescents and youth as active agents of social change, making them employable and particularly crucial to gain the demographic dividend. I am excited to be a part of the first HTES to discuss a theme that is close to my heart and is so necessary to ensure the growth curve for the young people and the country,” she said.

Other speakers in the line-up include Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship; Ameeta Wattal, chairperson and executive director Education, innovations and training, DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes; and Shyama Chona, founder president, Tamana Association.

The event will be held at Hyatt Residency in New Delhi from 10.30am onwards. Visitors can go to www.hteducationsummit.com for registration.