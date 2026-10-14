Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Meerut 'blue drum' murder: Death penalty for Muskan Rastogi, lover Sahil for husband's killing

The Meerut district court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput in the Meerut blue drum case.

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The Meerut district court on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput in the Meerut blue drum case. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the sentence, court officials said. Both Muskan and Sahil were produced before the court through video conferencing, news agency PTI reported. Read full story here.

Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijacking alert, probe on

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An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur and made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday morning after the pilot issued a hijacking alert, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources. The aviation regulator is probing the incident. Read more here.

'US donors funding CJP': American singer Mary Millben backs Modi government

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{{^usCountry}} American singer Mary Millben has alleged that donors in the United States who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi are funding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against the outfit. “There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added, ending her post with the appeal: “Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!”. Read here. Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027 season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} American singer Mary Millben has alleged that donors in the United States who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi are funding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against the outfit. “There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added, ending her post with the appeal: “Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!”. Read here. Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027 season {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Capitals on Tuesday added former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh to their coaching staff for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He will serve as both assistant coach and batting coach for the franchise. This will be the first formal coaching role of Yuvraj's career. The veteran, who played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India and was part of multiple World Cup-winning campaigns, has, however, mentored several Indian stars, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, in recent years. Read more here.

Koffee with Karan Season 9: Karan Johar reveals his ultimate wish is to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan again

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Koffee With Karan is back one last time with host Karan Johar. The first episode drops tonight, with superstar Salman Khan being the first celebrity guest on the chat show. During a lively and candid Rapid Fire round on the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his ultimate cinematic wish. Read more here.