Death penalty for Muskan, lover Sahil for 'blue drum' murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput

The Meerut district court on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput in the Meerut blue drum case. Police take away Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder. (PTI)

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the sentence, court officials said. Both Muskan and Sahil were produced before the court through video conferencing, news agency PTI reported.

Muskan and Sahil were found guilty on September 30, of killing an ex-Merchant Navy officer, Saurabh Rajput. His body was allegedly found concealed inside a blue drum at his house.

Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey said, "Both have been sentenced to death for the crime. They have been ordered to pay a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 302 and ₹20,000 under Section 238A. It is a historic verdict. The entire nation was watching; the eyes of the public were fixed on what punishment the perpetrators of this crime would receive. They appeared to be in a state of shock; they were stunned. One can imagine the mental state of someone facing the death penalty.”

“The defense had presented arguments—such as the fact that no one actually witnessed the murder and that both accused have daughters—but these were all set aside because the evidence presented by the prosecution was so strong, significant, and precise that it conclusively proved their guilt.”