Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027 season

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday added former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh to their coaching staff for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He will serve as both assistant coach and batting coach for the franchise. This will be Yuvraj Singh’s first formal coaching role in his career (PTI)

This will be the first formal coaching role of Yuvraj's career. The veteran, who played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India and was part of multiple World Cup-winning campaigns, has, however, mentored several Indian stars, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, in recent years.

The announcement will reunite Yuvraj with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed Delhi Capitals' head coach last week. The two played together for India between 2000 and 2008, featuring in the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups.

In fact, Ganguly appears in the video shared by Delhi Capitals on X, announcing Yuvraj's appointment and welcoming him to the franchise.