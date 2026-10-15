HT Evening Brief Oct 15: Abhijeet Dipke gets go-ahead for CP protest; Imran Khan to challenge ‘Leave India’ notice

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

Abhijeet Dipke free to hold protest at Connaught Place tomorrow, Delhi Police assures HC of vigilance

The Delhi HC refused to pass an order restraining the CJP and Abhijeet Dipke, from holding a protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

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The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass an order restraining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from holding a protest at Connaught Place on October 16. The court recorded the Delhi Police's assurance that it would take “all possible measures” to control the situation. Read more here.

Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court after getting notice to leave the country, says actor's lawyer

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Imran Khan's lawyer has said that the actor will move the Bombay High Court against a notice issued asking him to leave the country. He said rules do not prohibit OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders from participating in a protest. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act. Read more here.

Caller names to appear on phone screens from November 1 under new DoT directive

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Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28? The FRRO issued the notice after Khan took part in a CJP protest in Mumbai. The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned his participation as a US citizen and OCI cardholder. What is Imran Khan challenging in the Bombay High Court? Khan’s lawyer said the actor will challenge the notice directing him to leave India. The lawyer also said rules do not prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in a protest. What was Imran Khan's reason for attending the Mumbai protest? Khan said he attended in his individual capacity as a Mumbai resident, not to make demands for an organisation. He said he wanted to understand restrictions on people's movement and expression.

{{^usCountry}} The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom operators to display the caller’s name, not just the number, on the receiver’s phone screen starting November 1. The October 13 directive on the calling name presentation service (CNAP) applies to all operators holding a licence or authorisation to provide access services across all service areas. Read more here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom operators to display the caller’s name, not just the number, on the receiver’s phone screen starting November 1. The October 13 directive on the calling name presentation service (CNAP) applies to all operators holding a licence or authorisation to provide access services across all service areas. Read more here. {{/usCountry}}

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Surrounded by 4 cops, cuffed on the ground: Video shows arrest of US teen accused of plotting Hindu temple shooting

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A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the US state of Illinois over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting in a Hindu temple. A video of his arrest is now circulating online. Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, on Sunday. Read more here.

Jailer 2 ending explained: Does Muthuvel manage to save his family? Surprise cameo, sequel plans?

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 almost wouldn’t have existed without the star’s interest in a rare sequel in his career and the filmmaker's willingness to take a leap of faith. Now that the film has been released this Thursday amid scepticism about whether it would live up to their 2023 hit, the duo seems to have pulled it off. Read more here.