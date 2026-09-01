Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters

The SC quashed first information reports (FIR) registered across the country in connection with the CJP-led protests in July.

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed first information reports (FIR) registered across the country in connection with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests in July, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, even as the group withdrew its call for a September 5 march in Delhi following assurances from the Centre that it would honour its commitments to withdraw criminal cases and compensation to families of students who died by suicide. Read more here.

The power frame: Modi, Xi, Putin, Sharif feature in SCO Summit group photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were captured in the same frame as heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathered in Bishkek on Tuesday for the 26th Summit's official group photograph. Read more here.

CJP tells Supreme Court it's withdrawing September 5 India Gate march

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Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court decide regarding the FIRs against NEET protesters? The Supreme Court quashed all FIRs registered against NEET paper leak protesters nationwide, citing its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. Why did the Cockroach Janta Party withdraw its September 5 march? The CJP withdrew its September 5 march following assurances from the Centre regarding the withdrawal of criminal cases and compensation for families of students who died by suicide. How will the compensation for families of students who died by suicide be handled? The Centre committed in court to provide compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, with the aim to fulfill this within three months.

{{^usCountry}} Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the outfit is withdrawing it’s September 5 march call in view of the Centre’s assurance in the court and the subsequent orders to be issued by the court. On August 24, the CJP had announced a peaceful march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5 over the government’s failure to honour its July 25 commitments. Read more here. Swara Bhasker calls Jauhar scene in Padmaavat ‘problematic’; internet says she is ‘just being malicious' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the outfit is withdrawing it’s September 5 march call in view of the Centre’s assurance in the court and the subsequent orders to be issued by the court. On August 24, the CJP had announced a peaceful march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5 over the government’s failure to honour its July 25 commitments. Read more here. Swara Bhasker calls Jauhar scene in Padmaavat ‘problematic’; internet says she is ‘just being malicious' {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is no stranger to controversy, and this time she has sparked a debate over Deepika Padukone's 2018 film Padmaavat. The actor, who spoke at the Woman Life Freedom talk at the India International Centre in Delhi on August 31, spoke against the Jauhar scene in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Read more here.

Sanju Samson back, no update on Hardik Pandya as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. All matches will be played in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, between September 13 and 17. Read more here.