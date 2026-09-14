HT Evening Brief Sept 14: Gurugram Police deny inaction in biker case; Kangana Ranaut calls Rakhi Sawant ‘bitter’

Good evening, readers! Here are the top headlines for the day from politics, world, sports, and entertainment for today.

17 NCPI MPs to join BJP before Durga Puja, says rebel TMC leader

Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories: politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.

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Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Monday that 17 MPs who joined the little-known NCPI after the TMC’s defeat in West Bengal will switch to the BJP before Durga Puja in October. He said they had initially planned to join the BJP directly but joined NCPI after objections from three MPs. “Now, 17 NCPI MPs [members of Parliament] will join the BJP,” Basunia said. Click here to read more.

Gurugram Police register FIR after woman biker dragged by car

Gurugram Police on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a road rage incident in which a woman biker was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for several metres. While the victim had not filed a written complaint by Monday afternoon, police said an FIR had been registered, with the biker later stating on Instagram that she would file one by evening. Click here to read more.

Declassified videos show risky US rescue of pilots shot down in Iran

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Deep Dive What did Kangana Ranaut say about Rakhi Sawant's comments? Kangana Ranaut referred to Rakhi Sawant as 'unsuccessful and bitter,' accusing her of attacking successful women out of jealousy and urging people not to feel humiliated by such remarks. Why did Kangana Ranaut criticize Rakhi Sawant publicly? Kangana criticized Rakhi after she made derogatory comments about her and other public figures, stating that Rakhi and similar individuals are often jealous and quick to character lynch successful women. How did Kangana Ranaut respond to Rakhi Sawant's character attacks? Kangana stated she would not listen to opinions from those who haven't achieved at least 1% of her success, emphasizing the need to stop over-explaining oneself in the face of public character assassination.

{{^usCountry}} Newly declassified videos have revealed the high-risk US Air Force operation to rescue two pilots, codenamed “Alpha” and “Bravo”, after Iranian forces shot down their jets. More than 90 US service members were deployed for the search, with hundreds involved in the air and thousands providing support. “Bravo”, who suffered severe injuries after his damaged parachute failed, was rescued two days after the crash. Click here to read more. Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists, raises reward {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Newly declassified videos have revealed the high-risk US Air Force operation to rescue two pilots, codenamed “Alpha” and “Bravo”, after Iranian forces shot down their jets. More than 90 US service members were deployed for the search, with hundreds involved in the air and thousands providing support. “Bravo”, who suffered severe injuries after his damaged parachute failed, was rescued two days after the crash. Click here to read more. Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists, raises reward {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan’s FIA has reportedly included Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar in its 2026 most-wanted terrorist list, raising the reward for information leading to his capture from PKR 50 lakh to PKR 70 lakh. The move comes ahead of the FATF’s October plenary as Pakistan seeks to avoid being placed back on the grey list. The FIA’s Red Book also names 19 terrorists linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Click here to read more.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerges as cricket’s next big brand bet

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At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a high-value proposition for Indian brands following his breakout 2026 IPL season. A Houlihan Lokey valuation study compared his broadcast appeal with Sachin Tendulkar’s, while noting that brands backing him are effectively betting on a decade of unproven potential. His rising commercial value, however, comes with significant legal and structural questions given his age. Click here to read more.

Kangana Ranaut calls Rakhi Sawant ‘unsuccessful and bitter’

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut hit back at Rakhi Sawant over her recent comments about Kangana and actor-politician Smriti Irani. Calling Rakhi “unsuccessful and bitter”, Kangana accused her of attacking successful women out of “jealousy/envy” and said people should stop feeling “humiliated and hurt” by such remarks. She also took a personal swipe at Rakhi, questioning her success and talent. Click here to read more.

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