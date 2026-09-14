90 elite officers and CIA: Newly declassified video captures US pilot’s daring Iran rescue

In response to the incident, the US deployed over 90 US service members to Iran for the search and rescue of the two officers. Along with this, hundreds of personnel were involved in the air, and several thousand others provided support, CBS News added.

The videos, first obtained by CBSE News' '60 minutes', showed the search and rescue of the two officers - "Alpha" and "Bravo" - who ejected their jets after being shot down by Iranian forces.

Months after the US Air Force rescued two of its pilots shot down in Iran, newly declassified videos have shown the risky operation.

Why was the rescue operation of Bravo considered complex and risky?

Why was the rescue operation of Bravo considered complex and risky?

What led to the rescue of Bravo by US forces in Iran?

What led to the rescue of Bravo by US forces in Iran?

How did Dude 44 Bravo survive after being shot down in Iran?

How did Dude 44 Bravo survive after being shot down in Iran?

The rescue operation, which was carried out in broad daylight, shows rescue officers reaching officer "Bravo", two days after the fighter jet was shot down.

Bravo, who is being referred to by his callsign for security purposes, had been badly wounded when he ejected as his parachute was damaged and he plummeted to the ground.

Also Read | Who is Dude 44 Bravo? US Air Force officer shot down in Iran reveals harrowing story of survival behind enemy lines

"At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," Bravo told '60 Minutes' in his first public account.

CBS News reported that the pilot, despite a broken back and other injuries, climbed a 7,000-foot ridgeline to await rescue.

The report added that Bravo was eventually able to communicate with US forces and indicate that he was injured but moving, after which the CIA used a combination of intelligence capabilities and a deception operation to help locate him.

In his first-ever interview, Bravo told 60 Minutes that seeing his rescuers "was one of the greatest moments of his life."