HT Evening Brief Sept 3: India 'ready to help end' Ukraine war; Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari movie review in

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India 'ready to help' end Ukraine war

India 'ready to help end' Ukraine war; Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari movie review in (ANI/PTI)

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External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Thursday, stated that India stands ready to help end the Ukraine war. The EAM's remarks come after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart during a visit to Kyiv.

This remark also follows after several Indians were killed and left injured in a series of attacks across Ukraine and in the Black Sea as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalated earlier this year. Read more here

AAP's Satyender Jain gets bail

Deep Dive What did India's External Affairs Minister say about the Ukraine conflict during his visit to Kyiv? During his visit to Kyiv, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar stated that India stands ready to help end the Ukraine war and is open to mediating if needed. Why has India expressed a willingness to assist in resolving the Ukraine war? India's willingness to assist comes in light of Indian casualties and injuries from escalating attacks in Ukraine and the Black Sea region, highlighting the need for dialogue and diplomacy. How has the Supreme Court ruled regarding the Bar Council's authority over law students? The Supreme Court ruled that the Bar Council of India has no jurisdiction to discipline law students, stating that such authority rests solely with the educational institution they attend.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyender Jain was granted bail on Thursday by a Delhi court in a corruption case lodged against him.

The relief was granted by Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts, who directed that Jain be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount. Read more here.

NALSAR row: Supreme Court steps in

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the Bar Council has "no business" disciplining students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the Bar Council has "no business" disciplining students. {{/usCountry}}

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The ruling came on a petition filed by Mihira Sood, represented by senior advocate K Parameshwar, challenging the BCI’s intervention following protests by NALSAR students over the invitation to the CJI as chief guest at their convocation. Read more here

BCCI holds key review meeting in Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, held a key review meeting in Mumbai. While the board did not hold a press conference regarding the meeting, it is believed that this comes ahead of the all-format tour of New Zealand this year and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar (virtually) and VVS Laxman were among those involved in the discussions, which focused on India’s recent performances, player fitness and preparations for the upcoming assignments. More updates here

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari has the action, but not enough emotion to truly land

Taapsee Pannu is a mother battling blindness as she attempts to find her abducted daughter in her latest film Gandhari, and the reviews are in!

While this is not the first film of such a format that Bollywood has seen, but as per HT, the film starts depending a little too heavily on convenience itself, with too many loopholes in the plot. Read the full review here.

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