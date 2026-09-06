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HT Evening Brief Sept 6: ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to jail; 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses 100 cr at box office

Here is your briefing on today's top news stories from India, the world, sports, and entertainment.

Updated on: Sep 6, 2026, 17:53:00 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good evening, readers! Here are the top news stories from the day – from India and world news to sports and entertainment.

Boys' PG collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan; 1 dead

Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to one-day judicial custody; 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed ₹100 crore (Photos Credit: Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official; @hanumanansh/Instagram)
Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to one-day judicial custody; 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed ₹100 crore (Photos Credit: Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official; @hanumanansh/Instagram)

One person died after a multi-storey building of a boys' PG hostel in South-West Delhi collapsed on Sunday afternoon, with several feared trapped under the rubble. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, expressed concern over the incident and noted that teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations. Click here to know more.

Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to 1-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Sunday sent right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in connection with an assault case registered under the SC/ST Act. The case relates to allegations that the content creator severely injured a 38-year-old man during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in June. Read more about the case here.

Iran's BIG warning to US

Deep Dive

What led to Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest in connection with the June protest?

Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested for allegedly injuring a 38-year-old man, Sanjay Azad, during a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, which was registered under the SC/ST Act.

How is the Delhi police responding to the incidents related to Swatantra Bhardwaj's assault case?

The Delhi police have been criticized for the delayed action following the incident, especially after public calls for security by the victim's family, leading to an increased police presence and involvement.

What implications might arise from the allegations against Swatantra Bhardwaj regarding his political connections?

The allegations suggest that Swatantra Bhardwaj might have been protected due to his association with BJP leaders, raising concerns about political influence on law enforcement and justice in such cases.
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Bharat Arun, former India bowling coach, is not pleased with how Mohammed Shami is being treated by the current selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Indian pacer has been on the sidelines since March last year. Previously, there was also a war of words between Shami and Agarkar, and it all played out in public. Shami has been bowling well in the domestic circuit, and the pacer would be playing his 100th first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final for the East Zone, which began on Sunday. Click here to check more.

'Hanuman Ansh' crosses 100 crore at box office

Devotional film 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed 100 crore in net domestic box office collections. It is the smallest Hindi film (in terms of scale) ever to enter the 100-crore club. As of 1 pm on Sunday, the film's domestic collection stood at just over 105 crore. Check more here.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Home/India News/HT Evening Brief Sept 6: ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to jail; 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹100 cr at box office
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