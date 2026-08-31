HT Evening News Brief August 31: PM Modi meets Putin, Pezeshkian; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes another record

Good evening, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

PM Modi meets Pezeshkian, Putin in Bishkek

PM Modi met Iranian President Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO summit; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another extraordinary age record (X/@narendramodi and PTI)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russia President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. According to a statement from the ministry of external affairs, the leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in global conflicts. The PM also reiterated the need for efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. Read more here.

Centre asks SC to quash FIRs on NEET protesters

The Central government on Monday moved an application in the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the FIRs filed by the police against protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, along with other states. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the move with a photo holding a book by Dr BR Ambedkar. Click here to read more.

Teen ‘gang-raped’ inside sleeper bus in Greater Noida

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{{^usCountry}} A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said on Monday. Subsequently, two accused were arrested. Read more here. Shalini Pandey reacts to AI video featuring her {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said on Monday. Subsequently, two accused were arrested. Read more here. Shalini Pandey reacts to AI video featuring her {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Shalini Pandey became the latest celebrity to fall prey to the growing menace of deepfake videos. However, taking swift action on the matter, she issued a clarification, categorically stating that she has no involvement with the video. Taking to the social media platform Instagram on Monday, she shared a note which read, "I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women." Check here to read more.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds another extraordinary age record

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The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another extraordinary age record to his growing collection on Monday, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history during East Zone’s semifinal against Central Zone in Bengaluru. He reached the landmark in just 42 balls while opening the batting with Abhimanyu Easwaran. Read more here.