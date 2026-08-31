Centre asks SC to quash FIRs on NEET protesters; CJP's Dipke reacts with Ambedkar book, Saurav Das posts selfie

The Central government on Monday moved an application in the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the FIRs filed by the police against protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, along with other states. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the development with a post on the social media platform X. (X/ Abhijeet Dipke)

The FIRs were filed over allegations of violence during the NEET paper leak protests in Delhi and other states. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leader Saurav Das reacted to the development with posts on the social media platform X.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. He said that the Centre seeks the top court to invoke its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs against protesters.

The Supreme Court will take up the case on Tuesday.

Abhijeet Dipke reacts CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the Centre moving to quash FIRs against NEET protesters with a photo holding a book by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dipke did not write anything in the post. He held the book up to the camera so that Dr Ambedkar's photo would be visible.