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HT Evening News Brief November 1: Heavy rain alert in Andhra as Cyclone brews; Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie for Halloween

Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 19:04:23 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good evening, readers! Here's your wrap of the day, with top headlines from across the country, the world of politics, and sports and entertainment.

Heavy rain alert in Andhra, Tamil Nadu till November 3 as another cyclone brews

Heavy rain alert in Andhra as another cyclone brews; Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie for Halloween.
Heavy rain alert in Andhra as another cyclone brews; Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie for Halloween.

Heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh till November 3, as another cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal with the depression located at Southeast Bay of Bengal further intensified into a deep depression on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

The development days after Cyclone Arnab made its landfall last week as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast with wind speeds reaching 125-135 km. Read more here

Deep Dive

When and where is the expected cyclone landfall in Andhra Pradesh?

The system is forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3 as a severe cyclonic storm. Winds may reach 100–110 km/h, with gusts up to 120 km/h.

Which areas are likely to get heavy rain from the developing cyclone, and when?

Coastal Andhra Pradesh may see heavy rain from November 1, becoming very heavy at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Tamil Nadu is forecast to get moderate rain at many places, with heavy rain at isolated places on November 2 and 3.

Should fishermen go to sea during the cyclone alert?

No. The weather bulletin advises fishermen not to venture into the sea over the next two to three days as the cyclone forms. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough and to deteriorate from the forenoon of November 1.
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Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail, warns BJP of ‘legal action over vote chori

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would be the first step towards restoring the country’s democratic institutions. Addressing the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the Congress leader stepped up his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Kumar over allegations of “vote chori (theft)”. Read more

Tensions between Pakistan, Afghanistan remain high as Islamabad says terrorism is 'red line'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are getting into the festive spirit, and they have a rather fun way of celebrating this year. The couple marked Halloween with their daughter, Malti Marie, sharing pictures of their family outing on social media. Priyanka even has a name for this time of the year, calling it the 'Diwaloween' season, as the family gets ready to celebrate both Halloween and Diwali. Read more here

Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne pull one back for New Zealand, India take series 3-2

After three trailblazing chases and one forgettable capitulation, say hello to India setting the target for the first time in this five-match series. Only probably because New Zealand had finally won the toss. It had a telling effect on India’s scoring. Without a number to overtake, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson failed to find their gears. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer eased to fifties but nothing beyond as India ended up with 191/8. Read more here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

rahul gandhiamit shah
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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