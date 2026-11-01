Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne pull one back for New Zealand, India take series 3-2

After three trailblazing chases and one forgettable capitulation, say hello to India setting the target for the first time in this five-match series. Only probably because New Zealand had finally won the toss. It had a telling effect on India’s scoring. Without a number to overtake, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson failed to find their gears. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer eased to fifties but nothing beyond as India ended up with 191/8. Tim Seifert scored 93 runs in the fifth T20I against India. (AP)

The total ideally should have been competitive on any other day. This, though, has been that kind of series where nothing below 200 sufficed. And it was no different for India as New Zealand chased it down for three wickets in just 18 overs in the fifth T20I at Hamilton on Sunday.

For a change, India had the bowling to make something else happen. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy back in the side, New Zealand had to negotiate with more alertness than usual. That was evident in Chakravarthy’s first over, where he went for a review off his first delivery, followed by another half appeal that bookended a flicked six over long-on. Over before that though, Kumar went 0, 4, 6, 6, 0, 4, meaning India had been pegged back very early in their defence of a target which was beginning to feel modest by the time Tim Seifert cruised to his fifty in 34 balls.

He shouldn’t have got that far though. But Naman Dhir not holding on to a low but not impossible catch at deep backward point in the fourth over allowed the hosts a comforting start. Ninety-six for two at the halfway stage, New Zealand’s progress was staggered and assured, despite India trying every trick in their book, including making Abhishek roll his arm around for an over. Seifert kept his scoring approach simple — slashing, whipping, flicking and lifting anything wayward.

Straight was where Seifert was most effective — something Kumar would attest to —till on 83 when Nitish Reddy got him to slog at a short and wide delivery, inducing a thick inside edge onto his stumps. That dismissal had no bearing on the game given the clarity with which Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips — he now holds the record for most runs (341) in a bilateral series — and later Bevon Jacobs were striking the ball.

Arshdeep Singh once again stuck to his guns but lacked support as Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar and Chakravarthy went for plenty. It was never going to be a difficult chase though, primarily because India never had the requisite runs on the board.

Abhishek was undone by a delivery just short of good length while committing to clearing his front leg and going for a big hoick. All he got though was a mistimed skier that was pouched at mid-on. Samson’s dismissal was even weirder, trying to help himself towards fine leg but getting a leading edge over extra cover.

Kishan and Shreyas Iyer added 83 for the third wicket, that too off only 43 balls, thereby negating any slowdown Adam Milne — he finished with 4/19 — and the first two dismissals would have caused. But Iyer and Kishan departed in the space of 13 balls, and from there India started to lose their way.

“We could've been better considering the start we got in the middle overs,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation. “From there we lost back-to-back wickets. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, was challenging off that hard length.” That showed in the way Tilak Varma, Dhir and Reddy were dismissed, particularly how Varma was rushed by a good-length ball that hit him high on his bat.

Stranded on 133/5, it was still creditable that India reached 191. Either Reddy or Dhir should have stayed on till the end, and that probably cost India at least 20 runs.

New Zealand fought back in the last two matches, but India would gladly take this 3-2 series win considering the bowling resources used in all five matches. No Jasprit Bumrah, no Kuldeep Yadav, no Shivam Dube, Chakravarthy used for just one game— this was a deliberate attempt at trying to create a backup bench of bowlers.

It worked to a certain extent, though in the end India’s batting came up short in the last two games. No harm done though, according to Iyer. “First three games steadied the rhythm for us,” he said. “Last two games I feel we were in the position where we wanted to experiment and challenge ourselves.”