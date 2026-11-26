Good evening, readers! From the biggest developments across India and around the world to the latest in politics, sports, and entertainment, here's a quick roundup of the day's top headlines.

SP releases poll manifesto ahead of UP elections

SP releases poll manifesto ahead of UP elections; Mumbai Police issues LOCs against CJP leaders (Photos Credit: PTI) more less

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Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the poll manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the manifesto, SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, caste census, and 25 lakh government jobs over five years. Check here.

Mumbai Police issues LOCs against CJP leaders

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Mumbai Police has issued look-out circulars against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, weeks after the protest in Shivaji Park on October 2. Read the full story here.

Tata trusts moves Bombay HC

Deep Dive What promises did the Samajwadi Party make in its 2027 UP election manifesto? The SP promised a caste census, 50% reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, and 25 lakh government jobs over five years. Its manifesto is titled “PDA Ka Prannpatra.” What does PDA mean in the Samajwadi Party manifesto? SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said PDA stands for “Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak”—Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities. What support did the SP promise unemployed graduates and students? The party promised unemployed graduates a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 until they find work. It also said it would bring back laptop distribution for students who pass Class 12.

Two Tata trusts have moved the Bombay High Court challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term. A bench of justice Abhay Ahuja has agreed to hear it on Friday. Read the full story here.

Explosion at Bangkok oil depot

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{{^usCountry}} A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday morning. As per local reports, the fire and explosion were reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district. Visuals of thick black smoke in the sky also emerged on social media. Read more. Centre reminds Netflix not to stream Pakistani content {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday morning. As per local reports, the fire and explosion were reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district. Visuals of thick black smoke in the sky also emerged on social media. Read more. Centre reminds Netflix not to stream Pakistani content {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry of information and broadcasting has reminded Netflix to adhere to a May 2025 notice issued on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers, according to people familiar with the matter. The notice was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor. Read the full story here.

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Semis

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India A take on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Thursday. Track the live updates here.