HT evening news brief October 6: Rahul Gandhi-led Oppn march to ECI, Nobel Prize in Physics and more

Good evening, readers. Here’s a quick look at the biggest stories that made headlines today. Rahul Gandhi led an Opposition march to the Election Commission as the row over CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise intensified. Bypoll voting took place across four states and Union Territories, while India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel carrying 17 Indian nationals off Oman coast.

Evening Round-Up: Opposition vs EC, Bypolls, India vs West Indies cricket match in Lucknow (ANI/PTI)

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Belgian physicist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics, a Haryana man was arrested over alleged AI-generated fake content targeting police, and India took on West Indies in the first T20I in Lucknow. Here are the top developments from the day.

Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition march to Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission on Tuesday, escalating their protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Deep Dive What are the main allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by the INDIA bloc? The INDIA bloc has accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating 'vote theft' and irregularities in the electoral process, particularly during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Why did Rahul Gandhi lead a march to the Election Commission? Rahul Gandhi led the march to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that he, along with other prominent figures, has contributed to undermining democracy in India through alleged electoral misconduct. How did the police respond to the opposition's march towards the Election Commission? The police stopped the opposition MPs near the NITI Aayog office, set up barricades to prevent them from reaching the Election Commission, and detained several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during the protests.

Rahul Gandhi climbed police barricades and said the Opposition would “counter” and “destroy” the poll body. More than 300 Opposition MPs joined the march, while Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien were among those briefly detained. Track live here

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India condemns attack on vessel carrying 17 Indians

{{^usCountry}} India on Tuesday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured and evacuated to Khasab for treatment. Seventeen of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. Read the full article here Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India on Tuesday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured and evacuated to Khasab for treatment. Seventeen of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. Read the full article here Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics {{/usCountry}}

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Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin. Halzen pioneered the use of Antarctic ice to detect neutrinos, helping scientists study some of the most energetic and violent processes in the distant universe. Read more here

Man held for AI-generated reels on Delhi police

Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated reels and posters falsely showing police officers sexually harassing a woman journalist during protests against the Election Commission.

Police said the fabricated content was presented on social media as genuine CCTV footage and included AI-generated images of ACP Vivek Bhagat. Read here

India vs West Indies: 1st T20I underway in Lucknow

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India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The match marks India’s first game after their gold-medal-winning Asian Games campaign, with attention on whether teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, while West Indies enter the series after their ODI victory over India, led by Shai Hope’s record 162. Track India vs West Indies LIVE Score here