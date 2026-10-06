HT evening news brief October 6: Rahul Gandhi-led Oppn march to ECI, Nobel Prize in Physics and more

Good evening, readers. Here’s a quick look at the biggest stories that made headlines today. Rahul Gandhi led an Opposition march to the Election Commission as the row over CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise intensified. Bypoll voting took place across four states and Union Territories, while India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel carrying 17 Indian nationals off Oman coast.
Belgian physicist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics, a Haryana man was arrested over alleged AI-generated fake content targeting police, and India took on West Indies in the first T20I in Lucknow. Here are the top developments from the day.
Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition march to Election Commission
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission on Tuesday, escalating their protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Deep Dive
What are the main allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by the INDIA bloc?
Why did Rahul Gandhi lead a march to the Election Commission?
How did the police respond to the opposition's march towards the Election Commission?
Rahul Gandhi climbed police barricades and said the Opposition would “counter” and “destroy” the poll body. More than 300 Opposition MPs joined the march, while Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien were among those briefly detained. Track live here
India condemns attack on vessel carrying 17 Indians
India on Tuesday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured and evacuated to Khasab for treatment. Seventeen of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. Read the full article here
Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics{{/usCountry}}
India on Tuesday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured and evacuated to Khasab for treatment. Seventeen of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. Read the full article here
Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics{{/usCountry}}
Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin. Halzen pioneered the use of Antarctic ice to detect neutrinos, helping scientists study some of the most energetic and violent processes in the distant universe. Read more here
Man held for AI-generated reels on Delhi police
Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated reels and posters falsely showing police officers sexually harassing a woman journalist during protests against the Election Commission.
Police said the fabricated content was presented on social media as genuine CCTV footage and included AI-generated images of ACP Vivek Bhagat. Read here
India vs West Indies: 1st T20I underway in Lucknow
India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The match marks India’s first game after their gold-medal-winning Asian Games campaign, with attention on whether teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, while West Indies enter the series after their ODI victory over India, led by Shai Hope’s record 162. Track India vs West Indies LIVE Score here