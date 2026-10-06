Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for contributions to IceCube Neutrino Observatory

Francis Halzen won the the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.” Francis Halzen was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics (X/@NobelPrize)

He realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory – a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe, the jury said.

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory tracks neutrinos that originate in the distant cosmos.

“The neutrino interactions that are continuously collected by IceCube will provide researchers with novel knowledge about the violent settings in which high-energy neutrinos can be created – and could even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena,” the award-giving body said.