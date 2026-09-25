HT Evening News Brief Sept 25: HC notice to Dipke over 'morphed' pic, Congress protest against CEC and more

The dissent row within the Election Commission of India has intensified with Congress launching nationwide protests, while the Cockroach Janta Party has threatened a stir from October 2. Read about this and other important developments that are making headlines today.

Delhi HC notice to Dipke, others over ‘AI-morphed’ pic

Police uses water cannons to stop the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee members and supporters during a protest march towards the Election Commission Office. (ANI)

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The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke, and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in a plea filed by a woman alleging that her morphed images with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were circulated during CJP protests.

The high court further directed Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from social media platforms managed by it, after receiving relevant web links of the images. Read More

Congress launches nationwide protest against ECI

Deep Dive What legal action has the Delhi High Court taken regarding the AI-morphed image of a woman with PM Modi? The Delhi High Court issued notices to Abhijeet Dipke and others, ordering the removal of the morphed image and directing Delhi Police to report on actions taken after a woman's complaint regarding the unauthorized use of her image. Why is the Congress party protesting against the Election Commission of India? The Congress party is protesting to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission has been compromised and is calling for reforms in the electoral process. How does the Cockroach Janta Party plan to escalate their demands if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign? The Cockroach Janta Party plans to initiate nationwide protests starting October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, emphasizing the importance of restoring democracy and electoral integrity.

Congress workers staged protests in several states on Friday, with demonstrations reported in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} In Delhi, party workers gathered at Jantar Mantar, where they raised slogans against Kumar as part of the Congress's nationwide agitation. The protests come amid allegations by the opposition party that the Election Commission has been "compromised" and its demand that Kumar step down. Read more here 'Fake cops held knife to her neck': FIR in Delhi park gang rape {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Delhi, party workers gathered at Jantar Mantar, where they raised slogans against Kumar as part of the Congress's nationwide agitation. The protests come amid allegations by the opposition party that the Election Commission has been "compromised" and its demand that Kumar step down. Read more here 'Fake cops held knife to her neck': FIR in Delhi park gang rape {{/usCountry}}

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A 17-year-old girl, allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers inside south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj park on Monday evening, was threatened with a pistol and held at knifepoint during the assault, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on her complaint.

The girl, a resident of Faridabad, told police she had visited the Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend to offer prayers on her birthday. Her mother, a cook, wasn’t at home when she left. So, the teen said in the FIR, she kept her elder sister posted about her plan to visit the temple with her male friend. Click here to read more

Don't Be Shy review

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Don’t Be Shy reminds one of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. A typical high-school drama where there’s love, heartbreak, enough drama to fill a semester with everything, except studies. And that's where the similarities end. What follows is far less glossy and far more chaotic. Certainly not the campus fantasy you might expect. Click here to read full review

Men's doubles: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in first round

The echoes of a hard fought men’s team bronze had barely faded from the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium before India's badminton contingent was dealt a crushing reality check on Friday. On a day that was supposed to serve as a routine launchpad for the individual competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the nation’s most formidable medal prospects suffered a monumental collapse. Defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the fourth seeds, were knocked out in the very first round, sending shockwaves through the tournament draw. Read more here

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