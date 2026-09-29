HT Evening Brief Sept 29: Kharge seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal; Neeru shoots historic gold at Asian Games

Good evening, readers! Here is your 5-minute window into the major news headlines for the day. From the biggest stories from India and around the world to the latest in sports and entertainment, check out your quick dose of news.

Jaishankar on India-US ties

Kharge seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal; Neeru traps gold at Asian Games (Photos Credit: PTI)

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External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the ties between India and the US had faced "bumps" over the pace and complexity of trade negotiations, tariff uncertainty and differences over New Delhi's concerns about terrorism originating from Pakistan. Read the full story here.

Kharge seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and issued a five-point list of demands to ensure transparency in the election process. He also demanded that voters whose names have been removed must be fully informed and given an opportunity to appeal. Read here.

Pakistan denies airspace to Russian nuclear fuel shipment flight

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan denied airspace permission to a Russian flight carrying a uranium shipment for Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The disruption of the uranium transport to Rooppur was confirmed by Bangladesh's minister for science and technology, Faqir Mahbub Anam. Read more. Trump dismisses report on sanctions relief for Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan denied airspace permission to a Russian flight carrying a uranium shipment for Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The disruption of the uranium transport to Rooppur was confirmed by Bangladesh's minister for science and technology, Faqir Mahbub Anam. Read more. Trump dismisses report on sanctions relief for Iran {{/usCountry}}

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US President Donald Trump has dismissed a report claiming that he was "willing" to give sanctions relief to Iran. The US-Israeli war against Iran broke out on February 28, 2026, after the allies launched a joint strike towards Tehran. Check the full story here.

Neeru traps gold at Asian Games

Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games with a superb show in the trap final on Tuesday. Read here.

Drishyam 3 advance booking

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The advance bookings for Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on September 27. In the two days since, the film has shown great pace at the ticket window, selling 1.6 lakh tickets on its opening day alone and adding over a lakh on day 2. Overall, Drishyam 3 has sold over 4 lakh tickets across India for its opening weekend. According to trade estimates, the film minted over ₹10 crore gross in advance bookings by Tuesday morning. Read the full story here.