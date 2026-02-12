Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT IMPACT: Single window nod available for diverting tiger reserve land removed

    The approval to divert a tiger reserve was one of 46 available under the environment ministry’s clearances on the National Single Window System

    Updated on: Feb 12, 2026 12:33 PM IST
    By Jayashree Nandi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    One of the approvals available on the portal National Single Window System (NSWS) for “diverting a tiger reserve for ecologically unsustainable uses”, was removed on Thursday, hours after HT reported about it and alarmed environmentalists, as it went against the logic and purpose of creating a tiger reserve.

    The tiger is India’s national animal. (PTI)
    The tiger is India’s national animal. (PTI)

    Now there are options for 45 approvals, including for the alteration of boundaries of national park, sanctuary and tiger reserve.

    NSWS guides project proponents in identifying and applying for approvals based on their business requirements. The portal hosts applications for approvals from 32 central and 32 state governments.

    Invest India, a non-profit company under the commerce ministry’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), runs the website.

    The approval to divert a tiger reserve was one of 46 available under the environment ministry’s clearances on the website. The page said the approval is required by any person or entity interested in diverting a tiger reserve for any ecologically unsustainable uses, specified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

    • Jayashree Nandi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Jayashree Nandi

      I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest West Indies vs England Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/HT IMPACT: Single Window Nod Available For Diverting Tiger Reserve Land Removed
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes