HT IMPACT: Single window nod available for diverting tiger reserve land removed

One of the approvals available on the portal National Single Window System (NSWS) for “diverting a tiger reserve for ecologically unsustainable uses”, was removed on Thursday, hours after HT reported about it and alarmed environmentalists, as it went against the logic and purpose of creating a tiger reserve. The tiger is India’s national animal. (PTI)

Now there are options for 45 approvals, including for the alteration of boundaries of national park, sanctuary and tiger reserve.

NSWS guides project proponents in identifying and applying for approvals based on their business requirements. The portal hosts applications for approvals from 32 central and 32 state governments.

Invest India, a non-profit company under the commerce ministry’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), runs the website.

The approval to divert a tiger reserve was one of 46 available under the environment ministry’s clearances on the website. The page said the approval is required by any person or entity interested in diverting a tiger reserve for any ecologically unsustainable uses, specified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.