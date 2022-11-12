HT Leadership Summit Day 5 LIVE: Boris says'UK had 1st approved vax in world'
- Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 brings together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, health, and entertainment, to have conversations that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow.
Welcome to the final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022!
In the last four days, we heard from global thought leaders from the field of sports, politics, business, health, lifestyle and entertainment. While most of the sessions were virtual, the final day will be in-person and will kick off with a keynote address by Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media Ltd. at Taj Palace, New Delhi.
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and actor-filmmaker George Clooney will be our international guests today. After these two live sessions, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be speaking at the Summit.
From the field of sports, former India men's national cricket team captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies captain Brian Lara will come together to have a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, managing editor, HT. From the business field, we will be hosting Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agrawal.
After the lunch break, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
Union minister Piyush Goyal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will grace the event to give insight into the workings of their government and share ideas that held ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.
5-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and India's youngest grandmaster D Gukesh will be in conversation with Sharda Ugra, senior sports journalist.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:33 AM
Johnson hails UK's vaccine rollout, credits it to independent health research agency
Johnson says, “One of the reasons we had a successful vaccine rollout was because we had an independent medical health research agency... We had the first approved vaccine in anybody's arms anywhere in the world”.
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:29 AM
On Ukraine and Taiwan, Boris says 'vital we two democracies…'
Johnson says, "Given the tension we're seeing across APAC region and obvious co-relation with what's happening in Ukraine and Taiwan in South China Sea .. It is ever more vital that we two democracies work together for economic health and collective stability.
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:27 AM
Johnson says Putin is the ‘punk’ of Xi Jinping
Johnson says Only one leader Putin cared to consult and was given green light at Beijing olympics.. He is the punk of xi jinping
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:25 AM
Johnson says Putin's war will affect military exports around the world
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:20 AM
Johnson calls Putin ‘master of propaganda’
Johnson says “we don't think we need to worry about how Putin will mange his defeat. He is after all master of propaganda."
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:17 AM
On Ukraine war, Boris Johnson says, 'Putin will lose and deservedly so'
Boris Johnson makes three predictions, one of them – Putin will lose the war in Ukraine "and deservedly so."
He also predicts that the war in Ukraine will "severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China."
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:07 AM
'Good leadership most often the answer'
In her welcome address, Bhartia highlights the challenges the world is facing today amid a pandemic and conflicts, and says 'good leadership most often the answer'.
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 10:03 AM
Boris Johnson is in the house amid a huge round of applause!
The opening speaker for the day, former UK PM Boris Johnson has arrived at the venue amid a huge round of applause.
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 09:57 AM
Final day to kick off shortly with a welcome address!
The final day of HTLS 2022 will kick off shortly with a welcome address by Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media Ltd.
-
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 09:55 AM
Watch Day 5 of HT Leadership Summit 2022