HT Leadership Summit Day 5 LIVE: Boris says'UK had 1st approved vax in world'

Welcome to the final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022!

In the last four days, we heard from global thought leaders from the field of sports, politics, business, health, lifestyle and entertainment. While most of the sessions were virtual, the final day will be in-person and will kick off with a keynote address by Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media Ltd. at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and actor-filmmaker George Clooney will be our international guests today. After these two live sessions, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be speaking at the Summit.

From the field of sports, former India men's national cricket team captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies captain Brian Lara will come together to have a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, managing editor, HT. From the business field, we will be hosting Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agrawal.

After the lunch break, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will grace the event to give insight into the workings of their government and share ideas that held ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.

5-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and India's youngest grandmaster D Gukesh will be in conversation with Sharda Ugra, senior sports journalist.