HT Morning Brief September 11: Putin arrives in India for BRICS, 25 years of 9/11 terror attack and more

Good morning. Here's your quick, 5-minute brief on things you need to know from across the country, the globe, as well as, from the world of sports and entertainment.

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: 30,000 personnel, anti-drones systems deployed in Delhi; Modi-Putin meet on cards today

A decor features a logo of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia)

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New Delhi is all set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday, marking the beginning of a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Follow LIVE Updates

25 years after 9/11: The warnings, ‘muscle hijackers’ and details you may not know

Two hijacked planes cutting through the Manhattan sky into the World Trade Center, a plume of thick smoke rising above the Pentagon, and a shattered field in Pennsylvania: the images of September 11, 2001, remain burned into memory even a quarter-century later. Nineteen al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft 25 years ago on this day. They turned three of the planes into weapons against the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon near Washington. The fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. Read More

Warnings ignored: Cops raised safety concerns in Satya Niketan 3 months before PG collapse killed 7

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Deep Dive What security measures are being implemented for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? For the BRICS Summit, around 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Delhi, along with extensive surveillance systems, including over 500 CCTV cameras. How will traffic be affected in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? Traffic in Delhi will experience temporary stoppages and diversions around key routes used by VVIP convoys, potentially affecting over 35 roads due to the movement of foreign dignitaries. Why have some train services been cancelled or diverted during the BRICS Summit? Train services are being affected due to operational reasons associated with the BRICS Summit, necessitating cancellations and diversions to manage the increased security and traffic demands.

{{^usCountry}} Police flagged safety concerns, mainly fire risks, about buildings in Satya Niketan around three months before a multi-storey hostel collapsed in the South Delhi locality last Sunday, killing seven people, mostly students. The warning came after inspections were carried out in the wake of yet another fatal incident that exposed regulatory deficiencies, gaps in enforcement and general civic apathy in the Capital–a fire that ripped through a bed and breakfast in Hauz Rani, killing 23 people. Read More {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police flagged safety concerns, mainly fire risks, about buildings in Satya Niketan around three months before a multi-storey hostel collapsed in the South Delhi locality last Sunday, killing seven people, mostly students. The warning came after inspections were carried out in the wake of yet another fatal incident that exposed regulatory deficiencies, gaps in enforcement and general civic apathy in the Capital–a fire that ripped through a bed and breakfast in Hauz Rani, killing 23 people. Read More {{/usCountry}}

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Shweta Tripathi defends Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur: ‘What Jeetu has done is not easy’

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When it was first announced that Jitendra Kumar would replace Vikrant Massey as Bablu in Mirzapur: The Movie, many people did not approve of the choice. However, after the film’s release and its subsequent success at the box office, that narrative has changed. In a recent interaction, Shweta Tripathi spoke about Jitendra replacing Vikrant’s character in the film. Read More

‘Indian cricketers are neither machines nor sugarcane’: Sunil Gavaskar wants ICC to fix India’s ‘unending’ season

The sun may have set on the British Empire, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons there is no such ending in sight for Indian cricket’s season. In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar called for a reconsideration of the packed calendar for Indian cricketers, warning against pushing players from one series and tournament to another without adequate breaks. The remarks came a week after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the recent spate of injuries plaguing Indian cricket to the high volume of matches the team is playing, with the board eager to find a solution. Read More

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