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Crime branch probe into IIT-B suicide

Students hold candles in memory of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide in Mumbai (HT Photo)

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The alleged suicide of the second-year BTech student at IIT-Bombay will be investigated by the Mumbai crime branch, a demand conceded by the police after a seven-hour standoff with the parents of the deceased at Rajawadi Hospital on Saturday.

In the first information report (FIR) filed today, the parents have named former dean of student affairs, Suryanarayan Dulla, the IIT-B’s director, and other senior officials, alleging caste discrimination and undue pressure on their son leading to his death. Read More

PM Modi's mimicry at Rahul Gandhi event irks BJP

A fresh row between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party has erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with an elderly woman was mimicked at a Rahul Gandhi-led event. The BJP slammed Gandhi after a video of the Raibarelli MP at a 'Chhatron ki Gonj' event in Indore went viral. In the video, the BJP has alleged that Gandhi mocked PM Modi's interaction with the elderly woman. Read More

Iran sets 7 conditions for US talks, warns Trump

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Deep Dive What are the allegations made by the parents of the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide? The parents allege that their son faced caste-based discrimination and undue pressure on campus, contributing to his death. What actions have been taken in response to the IIT Bombay student's death? An FIR has been registered, naming several IIT Bombay officials, and the investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. How did the IIT Bombay administration respond to the allegations of caste discrimination? The IIT Bombay director denied any caste-based discrimination, stating that no complaints had been lodged by the deceased student regarding such issues.

{{^usCountry}} Iran has laid out seven conditions for the United States through Qatar to restart talks aimed at ending the ongoing war. Tehran is prepared for a “decisive war” if US President Donald Trump rejects its demands, an Iranian diplomat has said. Rezaei did not publicly spell out all seven conditions. He, though, separately identified three demands that Tehran wanted addressed for the war to end. Read More Asian Games 2026 Day 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has laid out seven conditions for the United States through Qatar to restart talks aimed at ending the ongoing war. Tehran is prepared for a “decisive war” if US President Donald Trump rejects its demands, an Iranian diplomat has said. Rezaei did not publicly spell out all seven conditions. He, though, separately identified three demands that Tehran wanted addressed for the war to end. Read More Asian Games 2026 Day 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Asian Games 2026 was officially declared open on Saturday with India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Hangzhou Asian Games gold-winning kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat leading the Indian contingent as the flag-bearers. Day 2 of the Aichi-Nagoya Games will see Indian athletes in action in 19 events, with a focus on Quincy D'Souza in the bronze-medal Teqball match and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team taking on Bangladesh in the semifinal. Follow LIVE Updates

Ricky Kej on upcoming India tour

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Three-time Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej is taking his biggest Indian live show yet to audiences across the country. Titled DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, the arena tour will bring together orchestral music, electronic sounds, Indian folk and traditional music with an immersive visual production. Read full interview