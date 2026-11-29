Good morning, readers! Here is a quick look at the key developments in politics, current affairs, sports and entertainment.

Unrest in Bangladesh ahead of Hasina’s likely return

Activists of the banned Awami League party shout slogans during a torchlight procession in Gopalganj, Bangladesh. (AFP) more less

Authorities in Bangladesh have tightened security in several districts as political tensions rise ahead of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's possible return on December 16. Reports of arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes have emerged from different parts of the country. In Gopalganj, Hasina’s hometown, markets have been shut, and bus services have been suspended amid concerns over further violence. Read the full story here.

NDA closer to ‘magic number’ for delimitation bill

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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is nearing the two-thirds majority required in both Houses of Parliament, with the government confident of securing approval for two bills that seek to increase the Lok Sabha's strength to a maximum of 850 seats, raise representation in every state and Union territory by 50% and keep the arrangement in place for the next 25 years. The alliance has gained support from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the YSR Congress Party. Read more here.

13 killed in Jharkhand accident

At least 13 people died, and one was injured after a speeding SUV carrying 14 people rammed into a vehicle ahead on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said early Sunday. The Scorpio was on its way from Bihar's Nalanda district when the accident occurred. Read the full story here.

Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1 at IFFI 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The winners of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) were announced at the closing ceremony on Saturday. Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his role in the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1'. Maya O’Rourke took home the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her lead role in 'The Meltdown'. Read the full story here. Mushfiqur Rahim to end 22-year-Test career in 2027 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The winners of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) were announced at the closing ceremony on Saturday. Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his role in the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1'. Maya O’Rourke took home the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her lead role in 'The Meltdown'. Read the full story here. Mushfiqur Rahim to end 22-year-Test career in 2027 {{/usCountry}}

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Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Test cricket early next year, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed on Saturday. Rahim has already retired from the other two formats, having quit T20Is in 2022. He represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs and 102 T20Is, scoring 7,795 and 1,500 runs, respectively. Read more here.

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