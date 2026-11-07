HT Morning News Brief November 7: Blast in AC unit at Ghaziabad police outpost; Shami retires from Test cricket and more

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Blast in AC unit at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara police outpost

Blast in AC unit at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara police outpost; Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket (Photos Credit: @ANI/X (L); PTI (R))

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A blast was reported in an air conditioning (AC) unit inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad on Saturday, with one person injured in the incident. The police launched an investigation into the blast. Read here.

New stations on periphery may be clouding Delhi AQI data

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Delhi's air quality index (AQI) hit 382 on Friday, the national capital's worst since January 19, and may still be understating pollution levels after 13 new stations were added to the monitoring network in October, an HT analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data has found. Read the full story here.

Clashes outside Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence

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Deep Dive What caused the blast at Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara police outpost? The exact cause has not been established. Police said a blast in the AC unit was suspected and were checking whether a sewer or gas pipeline could have been involved; they denied that it was related to an explosive substance. Was anyone injured in the Ghaziabad police outpost blast? A 20-year-old food delivery worker was injured when shattered glass struck his head. He was taken to hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Has Mohammed Shami retired from all international cricket? No. Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, having taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests. He remains available for selection in white-ball cricket.

{{^usCountry}} Eight people were allegedly injured in clashes between two groups outside the residence of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Kalighat in south Kolkata between 2 am and 3:30 am on Saturday. Check here. US President Trump replaces chief of staff {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eight people were allegedly injured in clashes between two groups outside the residence of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Kalighat in south Kolkata between 2 am and 3:30 am on Saturday. Check here. US President Trump replaces chief of staff {{/usCountry}}

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US President Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff from Monday. Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, the president said in a Truth Social post. Check the full story here.

Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket

India pacer Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night. The 36-year-old last played for India in Tests in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in 2023. Read more.

Farah Khan admits industry insiders were unsure of Shreya Ghoshal for 'Main Hoon Na' songs

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Filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan visited singer Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai residence for her latest vlog, where they chatted about their long correspondence, which began with the release of 'Main Hoon Na'. At the time when the songs were being recorded for the movie, Shreya was a newcomer. Farah revealed that several people from the film industry had told her not to work with such a young singer, questioning her ability to pull off the songs. But Farah and music composer Anu Malik believed in Shreya's talent and went ahead with her. Read more.