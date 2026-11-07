Farah Khan admits film industry insiders were unsure of Shreya Ghoshal for Main Hoon Na songs

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has sung some of the most melodious songs in Bollywood over the last two decades. The singer won her first National Award as a playback singer for her debut with Devdas itself, at a very young age. Filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan visited Shreya's Mumbai residence for her latest vlog, where they chatted about their long correspondence, which began with the release of Main Hoon Na. The 2004 release also included songs sung by Shreya. Farah Khan and Shreya Ghoshal recalled memories of the making of Main Hoon Na.

Farah recalls how many doubted Shreya But at the time the songs were being recorded for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Shreya was a brand-newcomer, and her songs from Devdas weren't released. Farah and Shreya recalled memories from that time during their conversation. Farah revealed that several people from the film industry had even told her not to work with such a young singer, questioning her ability to pull off the songs. But Farah, as well as music composer Anu Malik, firmly believed in Shreya’s talent and went ahead with her.

Shreya shared, “When I saw Sushmita on screen… how beautiful she looked, and I was wondering whether I had done justice to the songs.” Farah added, “You sang Main Hoon Na (title track) also very well, that little portion for Amrita Rao… and after hearing that, we gave you the Sushmita track in the film. So many people called me and asked why I was taking this new girl, that I was making a big mistake! But I said that I wanted a fresh voice.”