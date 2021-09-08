Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT NxT to begin from Sept 9; Abhinav Bindra, Sonakshi Sinha among speakers
india news

HT NxT to begin from Sept 9; Abhinav Bindra, Sonakshi Sinha among speakers

HT NxT presents an opportunity to catch up with the Olympians apart from a host of next-generation newsmakers. 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:15 PM IST
HT NxT will begin from September 9

The virtual edition of HT NxT, a platform of Hindustan Times that brings together prominent newsmakers, will be inaugurated virtually on September 9. From September 9 to September 23, there will be sessions every Thursday featuring 17 speakers from areas ranging from sports to entertainment. The list of these stellar speakers includes Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Chhetri, Abhinav Bindra, Naveen Tewari, Dr Navin & Dr Arjun Dang from the Dangs lab, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Rasika and other renowned newsmakers.

 

HT NxT is a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at bringing together the next-generation leaders, newsmakers to discuss the pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences and frame innovative solutions for a better future.

The HT NxT session will allow live Q&A with the speakers and participants will also be able to network with other peers and delegates in attendance. The Networking lounge feature will also offer an opportunity to send personal chat requests to other attendees, share business cards and request to schedule a meeting.

RELATED STORIES

To register for HT NxT, visit https://htnxt.virtualeventexp.com/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindustan times
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: SpiceJet pilots derostered for landing before touchdown

Not feasible to pass general order on door-to-door vaccination: Supreme Court

Uttarakhand: NTCA seeks report on illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Centre gives nod to 10,683 crore-worth PLI scheme for textile sector
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP