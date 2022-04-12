HT This Day: April 15, 1959 -- Dalai Lama’s visit to Delhi ruled out

The Prime Minister will call on the Dalai Lama in Mussoorie on April 24, Mr S. Dutt, Foreign Secretary, announced here today.

The Foreign Secretary told correspondents that the arrangements for the stay of the Dalai Lama and party in Mussoorie were being finalized in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Two or three private bungalows were being reserved at this picturesque mountain resort to make the Tibetan “God-King” and his party comfortable.

In answer to questions, the Foreign Secretary said that there was no point in the Dalai Lama coming to Delhi as the Prime Minister* himself would be in Mussoorie at that time to fulfil a long-standing engagement to inaugurate the convention of the All-India Association of Travel Agents. This engagement, he pointed out, had been fixed a month ago. Besides, Delhi was very hot at this time.

Mr Dutt said the Government of India had taken full responsibility for the security of the Dalai Lama and they would fulfil that obligation.

NO RESTRICTIONS

He said that there would be no restrictions on anybody meeting the Dalai Lama except on security grounds. He emphasized that the Government had to take the minimum security precautions in this respect.

The Foreign Secretary said that a special train was being arranged to bring the Dalai Lama and party, consisting of about 100 people, from Tezpur to Banaras by the metre-gauge line via Siliguri, Katihar and Gorakhpur. From Banaras, another special train will carry them on the broad-gauge track to Dehra Dun from where they would drive up to Mussoorie. There will be an air-conditioned coach for the Dalai Lama.

He said that the Dalai Lama had been informed about the arrangements for his stay in Mussoorie, and that he had expressed no wishes to the contrary.

Mr Dutt said that Mr S. Sen, Joint Secretary, External Affairs Ministry, would reach Tezpur tomorrow to co-ordinate arrangements and provide facilities to a large number of correspondents and photographers, both Indian and foreign, who were waiting there for the Dalai Lama. He said that full facilities would be given for taking photographs.

Mr Dutt said that if the Dalai Lama wished to make a statement, the Government would see to it that it was made available to all. Possibly, it might be made available to correspondents almost simultaneously in Delhi too.

He said that special arrangements for the transmission of Press telegrams were being made at Tezpur.

The Foreign Secretary said that as nobody was being allowed to cross the inner line in NEFA, the Government were making arrangements for newsmen in Tezpur.

He pointed out that the Assam Government had issued an order restricting traffic near the frontier area, presumably because the road from Tezpur to the frontier was in a very bad condition.

The Foreign Secretary said that the Dalai Lama hoped to reach Tezpur on April 18. He added: “We do not know whether he would like to meet the Press, but whether he likes to do so or not, we shall certainly make arrangements for Press correspondents to have his darshan in a proper way. We want to avoid all scramble.”

Our Staff Correspondent writes from Shillong:

The Governor of Assam yesterday issued an order prohibiting the driving of motor vehicles around certain areas of Foothills from April 16 to April 18.

The reception to the Dalai Lama on behalf of the Indian Government will be full-fledged, says PTI. Jeeps sent to Bomdila to pick up the Dalai Lama and party are fitted with the State emblem. Four bronze crests with silver coating were ordered from a leading firm of jewellers in Madras.

The Dalai Lama’s party will include three members of Kashag and three high-ranking officials.