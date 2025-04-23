Calcutta: Mr Satyajit Ray, the legend of the Indian cinema, is no more. The master passed away after a prolonged illness at Calcutta nursing home at 5.45 p.m. today. HT This Day: April 24, 1992 -- Legend of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray is no more (HT)

Death which cast its long shadow over this gentle colossus ever since he was admitted to the nursing home on January 27 finally broke him away from his own family and an endless multitude of admirers at home and abroad in his state of drowsiness. His wife, Mrs. Bijaya Ray, son, Sandip, daughter-in-law Lalita, and a family friend, Nirmalya Acharya, were by his bedside when the end came.

A medical bulletin issued by Dr K. B. Bakshi on behalf of the medical team attending on Mr Ray read, “With deepest regret we have to announce the sad demise of Mr Satyajit Ray at 5.45 p.m. due to heart failure after a prolonged illness”. Dr Bakshi also said Mr Ray’s heart condition had sharply deteriorated from 12 noon and all efforts to breathe life into him failed. For the last few days he was in a state of drowsiness and it was four to five days ago when he had last spoken to his wife.

Mr Mrinal Sen, noted film director, who had rushed to the nursing home along with his wife, Mrs Gita Sen, took a few minutes before articulating himself on this sad loss “It is terrible”. Then he added, “what a glorious life he had led and what a valiant battle he had fought during the last three months along with his doctors.”

At 7 p.m. the nursing home authorities were in the process of embalming Mr Ray’s body which would be taken to his home at 4 Bishop Lefroy Road. At 8 a.m. the body would be taken in a procession with full state honours to Nandan, the art theatre hall Mr Ray named and so admired. The body will be kept there till 6 p.m., according to State’s Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

Chief Minister. Jyoti Basu will among others pay his last respects to the master at Nandan. The funeral procession would be taken out from Nandan to Keoratala burning ghat for cremation later in the evening.

The West Bengal Government has declared a State mourning tomorrow. All the Government offices will remain closed and the national flags at the offices will fly at half-mast.

But Calcutta was in mourning ever since the news of Mr Ray’s passing away was broadcast over the AIR and the Doordarshan. People started pouring in at the nursing home in their cars and on foot. A large crowd waited outside the gates.

On March 21, the crowd had gathered outside the nursing home also when the Prime Minister had called on the maestro after he was conferred the Bharat Ratna. That time the mob was jubilant. This time the sad faces could hardly conceal a grief too deep for tears.

NEW DELHI: President R Venkataraman today said film maker Satyajit Ray had “kindled our sensibilities through the medium of cinema in a way that was, and will always remain, unique.”

Paying handsome tributes to Mr Ray, the President said: “He will be remembered as a poet among artistes, an artiste among film makers and a film maker among the creative geniuses of this century.”

“Our grief over his demise will be mitigated only by our knowledge that Satyajit Ray now takes his place among the stellar congregation of artistic masters like Tagore, Bankim, Sarojini Naidu and Nandalal Bose, who shed benevolent light eternally on us.

Mr Venkataraman said: “Like the Hooghly at the Bay of Bengal, Satyajit Ray’s life has flowed into the ocean of eternity.

A wreath on behalf of the President was being sent to Calcutta to be laid on the body of the film maker.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ajit Kumar Panja, will attend the funeral and place a wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister.

In his condolence message sent to Mrs. Ray, the Prime Minister said: “People of India and the people the world over are poorer today with the passing away of Mr Satyajit Ray. I share with you your deep grief as do millions of our countrymen across the length and breadth of this land that Mr Ray knew so well and immortalised in its many moods and nuances through the medium of cinema with the sensitivity of an artiste and perceptiveness of a thinker.”

“We will miss his warm personality, his brilliance and his human touch and affection,” Mr Narasimha Rao said.

Mr Panja, regretted that Mr Ray had died “despite everybody’s prayers and attempts by doctors.” “It will be very difficult to cover this loss to the film and art world.”

The Minister said “one of the most talented pioneers of the film world, Mr Satyajit Ray’s work brought not only personal fame and recognition but accolades for the country.” There could be measure of consolation in that towards the fag end of a glorious career, the country could honour him with a Bharat Ratna.

Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Girija Vyas, said the country had lost “not just a great film-maker and a multifaceted personality, but also a fine human being.”

“Indeed, the entire world mourns the death of this great film-maker whose art transcended national borders.”

Member of the Lok Sabha Sunil Dutt said: “We lost in him one of the finest film-makers, not only of India, but the world.” The best tribute that could be paid to Mr Ray was that the younger generation imbibed his art and emulated him. For, the honours that he earned, were not only for himself, but for the whole country.

Mr Dutt. who had met Mr Ray when the latter was in Houston, for a by-pass surgery, said his heart went to the Ray family, especially his wife