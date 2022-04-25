HT This Day: April 28, 2003 -- SARS: Beijing closes discos, cafes

Panic gripped the two hospitals treating suspected SARS - patients in Kolkata on Sunday with people covering their faces with surgical masks, handkerchiefs or even their hands - anything they believe can help prevent inhalation of infectious air.

At the Apollo-AMRI hospital, where the first confirmed patient Asitabha Purakayastha is being treated at a fourth-floor cabin, there were telltale signs of panic among relatives of other patients. Though the hospital staff tried to allay fears, prying mediapersons did the damage. Several patients left in panic.

On Sunday, there was a steady decline in the number of patients being admitted. Around 20 patients had left the hospital - only some had scheduled releases. On Saturday there were 104 patients, the list on Sunday evening showed 86.

Among those who left the hospital, was a Bangladeshi national Nihana Begum. Her husband underwent surgery a day after Purakayastha was admitted. “I cannot risk keeping him here more,” she said.

Others were not as lucky “The operation is yet to be conducted and we cannot remove him at this stage. We hope the hospital has taken enough steps to prevent an outbreak,” said an anxious son, whose father is awaiting surgery.

People are also upset the hospital authorities had kept them in the dark about Purakayastha’s illness.

MEANWHILE IN INDIA

ANOTHER SUSPECT- A passenger from Bangladesh with symptoms of SARS hospitalised in Kolkata. He had gone to Hong Kong a fortnight ago.

ALL CLEAR – 10 members of a Pune family who had been quarantined declared free of SARS. Julie D’Silva, the bride who insisted on wedding, too is recovering.