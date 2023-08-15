India’s most modern medium-range surface-to-air missile, Akash, with multi-target handling capacity was successfully test-fired today. Akash is the fifth Indian-made missile.

HT This Day: August 16, 1990 -- Akash test-fire successful

The country was informed about this by Prime Minister V P Singh during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here.

The only comparable system to Akash, which has a 25-km range, is the US Patriot, according to Dr V. S. Arunachalam, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief and Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Before today’s test-firing of Akash, the phased array radar, which has 2,000 transmitting elements, had been tested. The full system would have 4,000 elements. The technology for this radar would have applications in the Indian airborne surveillance and warning control system (AWACS).

Akash belongs to a family of five missiles developed by the DRDO. The other four Agni, Prithvi, Trishul and Nag have already been tested successfully. Prithvi, the surface-to- surface and Trishul the multi-role quick reaction short range surface-to- air missile, are already in production and will be inducted into service by 1992. Trishul has also undergone successful trials as anti-skimming role for the navy.

