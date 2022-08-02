HT This Day: August 3, 1934 - Hindenburg Dead

Von Hindenburg died at 9 a.m. without regaining consciousness from coma wherein he fell last night. He will be given State funeral. His death was announced to the waiting journalists by the lowering of the flag over the presidential residence at Neudeck.

Country Behind Hitler

The former corporal succeeds the Field Marshal as head of the Army for Herr Hitler with the assumption to the Presidency automatically becomes Commander-in-Chief. Although the assumption to the post without consulting the people is flagrant violation of the constitution it appears certain that Herr Hitler will have the entire country and the Army behind him.

Message to Ex-Kaiser

Towards the evening the President had a long and private talk with Herr Hitler and also sent a message of loyalty to the ex-Kaiser. All his children and grand-children are at his bedside.