HT This Day, August 7, 1982 -- Suburban electric train service from I-Day

The Capital’s suburban electric train service on the ring railway tracks will start from Aug. 15.

Ten services, five in clockwise and five in anti-clockwise direction, will operate daily touching important focal points of the city, a Northern Railway release said here today.

A round trip on the railway will take 70 minutes. There are 19 stations on the ring: Hazrat Nizamuddin, Pragati Maidan, Tilak Bridge, Minto Bridge, New Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Delhi Kishan Ganj, Daya Basti, Patel Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Narain Vihar, Brar Square, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri, Delhi Safdarjang, Sarojini Nagar, Lodhi Colony, Sewa Nagar and Lajpat Nagar.

More services will be introduced after ascertaining the effectiveness and response from the public to the 10 services started on the Independence Day.

The railway authorities are also planning to run special services during the Asian Games here in November-December. Their timings will be finalised in consultation with the Games authorities.

As for the fare structure, the Northern Railway stated that a single journey ticket will cost Re 1 by a second class and ₹4 by first class. For children, the ticket will be half the adult fare. Tickets will be valid tor both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. The time for which the ticket is valid would be punched.

Monthly season tickets with commuter’s photograph would cost ₹24 for second class travel and ₹96 for first class. Students’ monthly passes will be issued at 50 per cent concession.