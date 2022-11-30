HT This Day: Dec 1, 1977 -- 2nd Indian to make it

Indian champion Michael Ferreira, last night became the Palmdale Insurance World billiards champion for the next two years, beating Bob Close of England in a thrilling grand final at the Palm Lake Motor Inn here.

Coming from 300 behind at the last interval, Close bridged the gap until only 30 points separated the players with some ten minutes to play.

But Ferreira drew away slightly at the end to win by 119 points.

Beaten three times in the last three world champion finals, the Indian champion at last achieved his life’s ambition and will now defend the title in his home town, Bombay, in 1979.

Scores: Michael Ferreira (India) 2,683 (highest breaks: 176-147-140-132-122108). Bob Close (England) 2,564 (231- 183-136-138-123-121-103).