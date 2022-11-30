Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: Dec 1, 1977 -- 2nd Indian to make it

HT This Day: Dec 1, 1977 -- 2nd Indian to make it

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:57 PM IST

Indian champion Michael Ferreira, last night became the Palmdale Insurance World billiards champion for the next two years, beating Bob Close of England in a thrilling grand final at the Palm Lake Motor Inn here.

HT This Day: Dec 1, 1977 -- 2nd Indian to make it
ByHT Correspondent, Melbourne

Indian champion Michael Ferreira, last night became the Palmdale Insurance World billiards champion for the next two years, beating Bob Close of England in a thrilling grand final at the Palm Lake Motor Inn here.

Coming from 300 behind at the last interval, Close bridged the gap until only 30 points separated the players with some ten minutes to play.

But Ferreira drew away slightly at the end to win by 119 points.

Beaten three times in the last three world champion finals, the Indian champion at last achieved his life’s ambition and will now defend the title in his home town, Bombay, in 1979.

Scores: Michael Ferreira (India) 2,683 (highest breaks: 176-147-140-132-122108). Bob Close (England) 2,564 (231- 183-136-138-123-121-103).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP