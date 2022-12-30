HT This Day: January 1, 1947 -- Amarnath & Modi make cricket history

India-in-England XI had scored 449 runs for the loss of two wickets at close of play today in the four-day festival cricket match between the India-in-England and the Rest of India which started at the Eden Gardens this morning.

Amarnath and Modi were still batting with 243 and 156 runs to their respective credit when stumps were drawn for the day. The unbroken partnership of 410 runs between them for the third wicket is believed to be a record in Indian cricket.

Merchant, the India-in-England captain, won the toss and elected to bat on a good wicket.

Merchant and Mushtaq Ali opened confidently against the bowling of Phadkar and Fazal Mohamed and after 15 minutes play, the score was 24 for no wicket, Merchant 11 and Mushtaq Ali 13.

Merchant, still suffering from the injury to his leg he sustained at Delhi, had Mankad as his runner.

Poor Opening

The India-in-England XI suffered two early disasters. In Phadkar’s third over Mushtaq Ali, who had scored 18 in as many minutes, made a wild sweep at an in swinger and was clean-bowled (29-1-18). Merchant was playing carefully taking no chances, but in Fazal Mohamed’s fourth over, in trying to drive to leg, he gave a sharp catch to Girdhari at short-leg and was well taken (39-2-14). This brought R. S. Modi and Amarnath together and the crowd, which now numbered about 15,000. saw some exhilarating cricket especially from Amarnath who drove’ and hooked with grace and power.

When he had been batting only for 30 minutes, Amarnath’s score was 36. Three fours hit off Girdhari in one over sent up 100 on the board in 75 minutes. Amarnath’s individual 50, which included 6 fours, took him 46 minutes.

Against the free driving of Modi and Amarnath, the Rest of India fielding at times looked ragged although the fielders were always trying their best. The slow outfield, however, helped to keep down the score. Modi then reached his own 50 which included five hits to the boundary. At lunch, the total was 169 for two wickets, Modi batting 59 and Amarnath batting 70.

On resumption after lunch, the 200 of the innings was reached after 145 minutes’ play and Phadkar and Fazal Mohamed returned with the new ball. Amarnath did not stay long in his nineties. With two fours off Fazal Mohamed, he reached his century, which included ten fours, in 113 minutes. The 200 of the partnership was registered in 122 minutes. Modi completed his own hundred, which included nine fours, in 140 minutes.

Modi Injured

When Modi’s individual score was 114 and the total 299, he hurt his leg. After a little rest in the pavilion, he returned with a runner. The score again mounted rapidly and the 300 of the partnership was reached in 185 minutes. At tea, the total was 373 for two wickets, Modi not out 132, Amarnath, not out, 192.

After tea, the game centered mostly round Amarnath who dominated the scene. He reached his 200 in 207 minutes. When Amarnath had passed Wazir Ali’s score of 222, made against Bengals in the Ranji Trophy match here, the crowd gave him a big cheer.

The unbroken partnership of 410 between Modi and Amarnath for the third wicket is believed to be a record in Indian cricket. Amarnath’s score of 243, made in 250 minutes, included 29 fours.

SCORES:

INDIA-IN-ENGLAND (1st Innings)

Merchant c Girdhari b Fazal Mohamed .. .. 14

Mushtaq Ali b Phadkar .. 18

R. S. Modi (batting) .. 59

Amarnath (batting) .. 70 Extras .. .. .. 8

Total (for 2 wkts. at lunch) 169

Fall of wicket: 1 for 29, 2 for 39.