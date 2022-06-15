HT This Day: June 16, 1969 -- Forgotten footsteps

Some men I leave behind memories, some leave memorials, Gandhi left both.

As these articles are concluded, one can spot some such memorials-Rajghat, Birla House, Bhangi Colony. We have not mentioned them because they are better known than Ansari Kothl or Principal Rudra’s house in Kashmere Gate.

But if one has to name just one place in Delhi which was hallowed by the memory of Gandhi’s stay and still stands a permanent signpost for his work. It is the Harijan Niwas near the I.D. hospital at Kingsway Camp. Gandhi lived there regularly between 1935 and 1938.

There he set up the headquarters of the Harijan Sevak Sangh, the organization which launched a constructive programme to end untouchability and make the Harijan self-reliant and useful members of society by giving them basic and technical education.

As Gandhi started living in the 20-acre colony hemmed in by trees and gardens, the place soon became the rendezvous of all national leaders who came to him for advice and guidance.

A Congress convention presided over by Subhas Bose was held there; the Congress Working Committee took the historic decision to oppose the provincial autonomy proposed by the British Government.

In a two-room apartment Gandhi and his wife lived for many months. They later shifted to Kasturba Kutir. He built the Udyogshala brick by brick to wean away Harijans from scavenging and other menial work. The dome-tiered circular red-sandstone Prarthana Mandir standing on columns was design ed by Gandhi. In the Bapu Ashram Harijan children are taught the three R’s.

Next to Gandhi’s room, there was a modest two-storey bungalow which was built for Nehru and Subhas Bose as they used to live in the colony frequently. Now it is a guest house.

Nearly a year after his 21-day fast against Macdonald’s Communal Award in Yeravda Jail, Gandhi came to Delhi and founded the Untouchability League on Oct. 21, 1932. The League was, at first, functioning within the premises of a textile mill in Subzi Mandi. It then had only two office rooms. It was later renamed-Harijan Sevak Sangh by Gandhi. Mr G. D. Birla was is first President. Mr A. V. Thakkar was General Secretary.

It was under Gandhi’s influence that a Delhi landlord sold 20 acres of land (then part of Dhaka village, later known as Timarpur) for ₹30,000. Mr Birla donated the amount.

Work begins

The Harijan Sevak Sangh started work from 1933. Gandhi himself drafted its constitution. At first an office and a hall were built; later a few two-room tenements were built for Gandhi and his party.

Next year Gandhi toured the country pleading for a better deal to the outcastes. Public places, wells and temples were thrown open at many places to Harijans, and funds were collected for their welfare. He came to Delhi and during the five days that he stayed here, he collected ₹12,000.

From public donations, the Sangh started an udyogshala (industrial training institute), a school for Harijan girls, and a primary school (Bapu Ashram) for social. economic and educational advancement of Harijans.

The number of trainees at the Udyogshala-situated in the colony-has increased from 20 to 200 over the years. The objective of the institute is to impart technical training to the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes tuitions and teach them “non-caste skilled jobs.”

Inaugurating the institute, Gandhi declared in 1986: “I desire that Harijan Niwas should turn out such trainees from its portals who should be able to eradicate untouchability root and branch.”

The trainees receive instruction in jobs like fitting, turning, electric wiremanship, press composing, molding, carpentry, shoe-making, Hindi typing and stenography, tailoring etc. The Udyogshala is affiliated to the National Council for Vocational Training.

Sixty-year-old Mangal Singh is one who had proved the usefulness of such a training. From a humble beginning, he is now an accomplished technician and teacher.

Thirty-five years ago he came to Delhi as an illiterate farmer. The Sangh admitted him to the udyogshala. He is now a teacher there, earning enough to maintain his family and educate his children. He lives in a cottage in the colony. But for the training Mangal Singh could have been yet another poor and underemployed landless tenant .

Mangal Singh said at one time a wanted to go back to his village but Gandhi persuaded him to stay on, explaining that trained men would be more useful in village than unskilled ones. Later Mangal Singh became a valet to Gandhi. “Gandhi believed in nature cure. I used to message him daily with clay,” he said.

Viyogi Hari, who was closely associated with Gandhi during his stay at the colony had a few interesting anecdotes to narrate. These reflected Gandhiji’s scrupulous attachment to and faith in principles.

Gandhiji, Viyogi Hari said, would frequently go round the campus inquiring about the working of several departments. One day at the tailoring department he was terribly upset to see mill clothe being used for making uniforms.

“Why mill cloth here? If my own people have no faith in khadi then what’s the use of my staying here?” he burst out in anger and sorrow.

It was useless arguing with him that the department was executing contract jobs, and those who have placed the orders wanted only mill cloth used.

Gandhi’s cool answer was: “We should not undertake the work of people who have no faith inkhadi.” From the next day the department accented nothing but khadi from its clientele.

In the community kitchen Gandhi one day saw two students cooking chapatis. One of them left the work stood up with folded hands before Gandhi. But the other did rot pay him any attention and went on cooking.

Minutes ticked away. Gandhi told the student standing at attention: “Why don’t you cook the chapatis? See they are already burnt.... You have not seen me. But your friend there sitting with his back at me has, because he has done his job.