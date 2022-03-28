HT This Day: March 30, 1942 -- New Indian Union After The War

His Majesty’s Government, having considered the anxieties expressed in this country and in India as to the fulfilment of promises made la regard to the future of India, have decided to lay down in precise and clear terms the steps which they propose shall be taken for the earliest possible realisation of self-government in India. The object is the creation of a new Indian Union which shall constitute a Dominion associated with the United Kingdom and other Dominions by a common allegiance to the Crown but equal to them is every respect, in no way subordinate in any aspect of its domestic sad external affairs.

His Majesty’s Government, therefore, make the following declaration:

Immediately upon cessation of hostilities, steps shall be takes to set up in India is manner described hereafter an elected body charged with the task of framing a new constitution for India.

Provision shall be made, as set out below, for participation of Indian States in the constitution-making body.

His Majesty’s Government undertake to accept and implement forthwith the constitution so framed subject only to-

The right of any province of British India that is not prepared to accept the new constitution to retain its present constitutional position, provision being made for its subsequent accession if it so decides.

With such non-acceding provinces, should they so desire, His Majesty’s Government will be prepared to agree upon a new constitution giving them the same full status as the Indian Union and arrived at by a procedure analogous to that here laid down.

The signing of a treaty which shall be negotiated between His Majesty’s Government and the constitution-making body. This treaty will cover all necessary matters arising out of the complete transfer responsibility from British to Indian hands; it will make provision, in accordance with undertakings given by

His Majesty’s Government, for the protection of racial and religious minorities; but will act imposes any restriction on the power of the Indian Union to decide in future its relationship to other member States of the British Commonwealth.

Whether or not an Indian State elects to adhere to the constitution, it will be necessary to negotiate a revision of its treaty arrangements so far as this may be required in the new situation.

(D) The constitution-making body shall be composed as follows unless the leaders of Indian opinion in the principal communities agree upon some other form before the end of hostilities:

Immediately upon the result being known of provincial elections which will be necessary at. the end of hostilities, the entire membership of the Lower Houses of Provincial Legislatures shall as a single electoral college proceed to the election constitution-making body by the system of proportional representation, This new body shall be in number about 1/10th of the number of the electoral college.

Indian States shall be invited to appoint representatives in the same proportion to their total population as in the case of representatives of British Indie as a whole and with the same powers as British Indian members.

(E) During the critical period which now faces India and until the new constitution can be framed His Majesty’s Government must inevitably bear the responsibility for and retain the control and direction of the Defence of India as part of their world war effort, but the task of organizing to the full the military, moral and material resources of India must be the responsibility of the Government of India with the co-operation of the peoples of India. His Majesty’s Government desire and invite the immediate and effective participation of the leaders of the principal sections of the Indian people in the counsels of their country, of the Commonwealth and of the United Nations, Thus they will be enabled to give their active and constructive help in the discharge of a task which is vital and essential for the future freedom of India.

