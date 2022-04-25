Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead
india news

HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead

A Berne dispatch to the Svenska Dagbladet states that Hitler died at noon today according to unconfirmed rumours from military circles reaching Berne.
HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Stockholm

A Berne dispatch to the Svenska Dagbladet states that Hitler died at noon today according to unconfirmed rumours from military circles reaching Berne.

According to these reports Hitler’s death occurred in the subterranean headquarters of the Nazis in Berlin’s Fiergarten. Goebbels was present at the end.

According to reports reaching Zurich, a definite text of an announcement of the death of Hitler has already been prepared by brigade leader Dr Baumau of the staff of the Nazi party’s propaganda department. According to the prepared announcement, Hitler died defending Berian. It is not yet indicated when this official announcement will be published.

Another report says that Schwartz, chief of the Nast Party’s Economics Department, committed suicide today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP