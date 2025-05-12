London: The king was crowned at 12-31 p.m. in Westminster Abbey at the close of an exceedingly impressive coronation service. simultaneously salutes boomed forth from Hyde Park and the Tower of London. HT This Day: May 13, 1937 -- George the sixth crowned King of Britain (HT)

The Coronation Service at the Abbey carried through in deepest solemnity amid scenes of unparalleled splendour in the presence of most distinguished personages assembled from all parts of Empire concluded shortly before 14-00. Sometime before it ended the head of the return procession formed up and started from the Abbey. The King and Queen, wearing the Crowns and carrying scepters and orbs and seated in the State coach took their places in the procession at 14-43. This grand procession which is the culminating event of the programme for millions of long waiting spectators is now proceeding along a circuitous route of the West End to Buckingham Palace amid fervent cheers. Rain which more or less threatened all day started as Their Majesties left the Abbey.

Cloudy weather occasional rain and a cool midnight had been forecast. Since then, fog descended in the West End of London, but the Air Ministry opine that it will clear off by dawn. The scenes at West End in the early hours were reminiscent of the Silver Jubilee. Nearly everyone was wearing coronation favours. Taxis, laden with cheering and singing people, were careering the streets.

Whistles and squeakers sold by hawkers, added to the din. The Piccadilly Circus was a seething mass at midnight of men and women in evening dress, standing on the roofs of taxis, waving flags and cheering. There was a huge crowd at Whitehall and Trafalgar Square. The police had to clear their way through. There were impromptu concerts in the side streets, music played on guitars, accordions, and patriotic songs.

The police at 1-0 hour placed banners at the foot of the Mall, Buckingham Palace Road and Constitution Hill, preventing all traffic from reaching the Palace. Ten thousand people had then taken up positions in the Mall. The fog grew closer and by 2-0 hours a thick mist enshrouded the whole procession area which then became a vast open-air dormitory. Thousands huddled on the pavement, covered with rugs and blankets, fast asleep. The police allowed the public to use the stands for sleeping on condition they vacated them by 4-0 hours.

50,000 take up positions

By 3-00 hours, at least 50,000 people had taken up positions in. the Mall. Soon afterwards, the crowds began to enter the progressional area to join those who had waited throughout the night. By this time many of the 20,000 police and special constables who are to line the route, had taken up positions.

At 4-00 hours, the influx of people by early trains woke up the sleepers at Whitehall. The new arrivals speedily occupied the entire pavement. Mounted police cleared parts of Trafalgar Square, along which the procession will pass.

From 5-00 hours there was a steady stream of seat-holders taking their places on stands and distinguished guests began to stream into the Abbey, some in court dress and others in brilliant uniforms. The weather promises to be good and mist seems to be clearing.

The first sign of activity at Buckingham Palace was at 6-00 hours when a blind was drawn and people could be seen dimly behind late curtains, surveying the scene, which only was dimmed by a leaden sky. The first cheer came when a Highland band, with kilts swaggering, marched down Constitution Hill and took up its position in front of the palace.

A continuous stream of cars is approaching Westminster Abbey and crowds are cheering the guests enthusiastically. The Abbey is filling and murmurs and subdued voices are heard throughout the building. Twenty ambulance men and thirty nurses are placed in various parts of the Abbey. The crowds outside are taking positions without difficulty and there is a remarkable absence of fuss. Vendors of periscopes are doing brisk business.

Despite great Crowds which are pouring into the city since small hours, police control is working very smoothly. Pavements are now lined with nearly 20 deep places and ambulances are busy dealing with fainting women. As mist cleared, spirits of the crowd rose and cheers, laughter and singing were heard everywhere.

The Queen was wakened at 7-15 this morning by her personal maid the Scotswoman, Miss Catherine Maclean who is now attiring Her Majesty with the magnificent robes of state. She is known as “Catia” to the Queen, whom she served since she was a schoolgirl. The women crowd outnumbered the men at present by at least Their hats, coats, frocks, gloves and even shoes are a riot of red, white and blue.

Indian contingent cheered

Their Majesties breakfasted together in the Chinese room in Buckingham Palace. Fourteen royal guests breakfasted in their own suits. Meanwhile, a steady stream of cars brought guests forecourt Herr von Blomberg was easily recognized by his grey uniform and heavy steel helmet-The arrival of Indian contingent thrilled the crowd with their uniforms of rainbow hue, representing every regiment of the Indian Army. They stood ten minutes in front of the Palace, while the crowd cheered and clapped. Other Indians in ceremonial robes and Jewel-bedecked turbans and officers in magnificent uniforms made a brilliant spectacle. The crowds were heartened by the latest weather report, predicting that clouds will gradually disperse and that there will be some sunshine, with little chance of rain until late in the afternoon.

Empire premiers’ procession

A great cheer greeted the Empire Cavalry Contingent, headed by the Husaars. The Canadian mounties followed and then the turbaned Indian Lancers, with red and white pennants flying. Then came the South Africans in veldt green uniforms, the Australians, New Zealanders and the Royal Ulster Constabulary. The first procession left Buckingham Palace precisely at 8-40 hours. Every side street, adjacent to the Abbey was lined by fire engines against any fire emergency. At 9-15 a.m. which was six minutes late, Mr. Stanley Baldwin drove from Buckingham Palace heading the procession of Empire Premiers to the Abbey. He replied to the cheers of the crowd with a wave of his hand. Eleven coaches, drawn by bays, were driven by scarlet coachmen in the Premiers’ procession.

Sir Zafrullah cheered

Among the distinguished occupants was Dr. Ba Maw of Burma and Sir Zafrullah Khan of India. The procession of carriages went at a fast trot towards the Abbey. Each Dominion Premier and Empire representative had his own distinctive escort. The appearance of Sir Zafrullah Khan and Dr. Ba Maw, with turbanned escort, and finely mounted Indian cavalry, raised appreciative and hearty cheers. Both Sir Zafrullah Khan and Dr. Ba Maw repeatedly saluted, in response to the crowds’ acclamation’s .

Speaker and Lord Mayor

The Speaker left the Speaker’s House at 9-21 a.m. Although the programme showed him so arriving before the representatives of foreign powers, he left in his own time and arrived at the Abbey just before the Prime Ministers. A tremendous cheer greeted Lord Mayor’s coach, escorted by plum-liveried foot-men, as it rumbled round the Square to the Abbey portico. The Lady Mayoress was a bowing figure in shimmering white. The great gold city mace was resting against the window of the coach.

King and Queen leave for Abbey

As Their Majesties left the Palace, a prosaic shrilling of electric bell gave the signal for a magnificent panoply to be put in motion. An officer of the Life Guards raised a crimson baton high above his head and the band of the Household Cavalry, in golden uniforms and black velvet caps, began to move down the mall. The King’s four Indian orderlies, to whom fell the honour of leading the Sovereign to the Abbey, wheeled from the Palace. They were magnificent figures in blue and gold, with many coloured turbans. The King, a magnificent regal figure, wearing crimson and gold robes, heavily trimmed with ermine, with crimson velvet cap, looked calm, confident and happy. The Queen, bareheaded, looked very lovely in a magnificent white ermine cloak with drop-pearl earrings. She smiled and bowed most gracefully. Bells broke into a lively peal as Their Majesties approached the Abbey amidst deafening cheers. They arrived at 10-59 hours entering the Abbey as the Big Ben boomed eleven.

Indian contingent delighted

Members of the Indian Coronation contingent, stationed on the steps of the Victoria Memorial, had a magnificent view of the procession. Their cheers to the Royal coach was smilingly acknowledged by the Queen and by a bow from the King. One of them, a Risaldar Major of the Twentieth Lancers from Lucknow. told “Reuter” while awaiting the procession’s return, that the contingent was delighted with its quarters at Hampton Court. “We are most comfortable. Everything possible has been done for us. On most days we have been concerned with preparations for to-day, but we were taken to Windsor and that we specially remember. In some ways, to-day is the climax for many of us, in our lives, especially for long servicemen, who will never see a similar pageantry again.” He added that what most impressed the contingent respecting the Coronation was the absolute perfection of arrangements and the clock work precision with which everything was timed.

Autographs eagerly sought

Autographs of the Indian contingent and also detachment 56 from the Indus complement, stationed on the Mall side of the Victoria Memorial, are eagerly sought. An Indus stoker said to “Reuter”. “Although we are looking forward to Spithead, we think we are lucky to be here, brought by our office troops. We most liked the household cavalry. with their beautiful uniforms and also the yeomen of the guard, whose uniforms. while too old for the present day nevertheless are most interesting. We have never seen the Royal family so near. We had the clearest view of the King and Queen.”

Two Indian business men from Lahore told “Reuter” that they were specially interested in the social aspect of to-day’s proceedings and added that they felt that they were more welcome in England than previously and that the attitude towards them was less formal. Both said that they looked forward to the day when India will be a Dominion, acknowledging the same King with other Dominions.

Royal carriage procession

The carriage procession of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace at 9-50 hours was headed; by the Princess Royal. Two glass coaches roused the utmost enthusiasm. Princess Elizabeth was seen bending forward, pale with excitement and beaming. Princess Margaret Rose sitting back with a solemn expression was listening obviously to the eager comment of the young Lord Lascelles. Both Princesses were wearing white short shoulder capes and white narrow bandeaux on the hair. The Princess Royal and the Duchesses of Gloucester and Kent were also in white and wearing tiaras.

Cheers were reserved for Queen Mary. The sun was beginning to shine brightly as she arrived at Westminster Abbey at 10-33 hours. two minutes ahead of time, accompanied by Queen Maud. Meanwhile, the Royal coach arrived at Buckingham Palace. The King and Queen entered it and left for the Abbey at 10-33 hours, passing the palace gates at 10-36 hours amid uproarious cheering.

Soft lights burn and gentle music is playing at the Abbey at the shrine of kings while with the soft rustle of gowns the tinkling of spurs and the sparkle of jewels, the guests move to their places escorted by courtly ushers. Indian men and women guests form striking figures in their colourful robes. The stands near the Abbey are now nearly full and many are perched on roots of surrounding buildings. ‘--Reuter. –

At the Abbey

From emblazoned windows and twinkling candelabras the light glances on the stately scene, awakening to new liveliness of colour, the symphony of soft blue and pale gold, wherewith transepts and galleries are transformed. In purest and deepest gold is the high altar, on which is laid the gold plate of the Abbey, beside the chalice, flagon and candlesticks from Royal chapels. Before the High Altar is the golden purple fringed carpet of the Coronation Theatre. On a raised dals of five steps is the King’s crimson throne and the Queen’s throne is two steps lower on the left. Before the thrones in the centre of the sanctuary is King Edward’s chair, wherein since Edward the Confessor, the King of England had been anointed and crowned.

Midst gorgeous robes and dresses, sit 16 grey-haired women, mothers of men who fell in the War, wearing medals of their dead sons. The first arrivals for the Royal box were the Earl and Countess of Strathmore. By 8-45 hours, the Abbey’s 8,000 spectators were seated. At 9-0 hours the first procession entered the nave, consisting of members of British and Foreign Royal families. The Shumshere Rana was a striking figure with scarlet and white plumes.

Dean’s procession

At 10-0 hours, the Dean and Prebendaries of the Abbey, in a slow procession carry the Regalia from the altar down the nave to the annexe where St. Edward’s crown, scepter, sword and orb will be deposited on a table, awaiting officers who will carry them in Royal procession. The choir was preceded by Prebendaries chanting the litany and introducing an impressive note of religious awe into what hitherto had been a lay pageant.

Congregation in the Abbey

The vast congregation in the Abbey rose to feet as, one at 10-15 hours when a glittering procession of members of the blood royal entered, preceded by heralds. The Princess Royal walked up the aisle with Princess Elizabeth on her right and Princess Margaret Rose on her left. The little Princesses, who had short trains of purple and gold walked with childlike dignity beside their aunt, Princess Margaret Rose was paying the deepest attention to keeping step which was barely within her stride. Princess Elizabeth’s bearing was quite regal. Stately with their long trains the Duchesses of Gloucester and Kent followed, taking their seats in the Royal Box to the right of the altar.

Coronation service broadcast

The Coronation Service was listened into in hundreds of thousand British Homes. Outside London, practically every town and village in the country is celebrating the Coronation one way or another, including church services, processions, carnivals, regattas, fireworks displays, bonfires, village green ports, exhibitions, concerts, and dances. The reception of broadcast service and street scenes are forming a central part of celebrations in churches, cinemas and other buildings being thrown open to listeners. From one end to the other, the country is a riot of colour from Bags, bunting, streamers and home-made decorations scarcely a street or motor vehicle being without decoration of some sort. Reports from all corners of the world show that Britons of every foreign country in addition to those of the Empire are celebrating the Coronation with utmost enthusiasm. Fiji started the Empire’s festivals, while a greater part of Britain was asleep. New Zealand followed, and then Australia and Africa. Canada and America rose early to listen to London’s broadcast. Their own celebrations will be in full swing when those of Britain are drawing to a close.

Pledges of loyalty

A programme of homage and devotion to Their Majesties was broadcast before His Majesty’s message to the Empire at 20-00 hours (B.S.T.) in which Mr. Hildyard, Governor of Bermuda, Mr. Howley, Vice-Chairman of New Foundland Commission Government, Mr. Mackenzie King of Canada, Mr. Savage of New Zealand, Mr. Huggins of Southern Rhodesia. General Hertzog of S. Africa, Mr. Lyons of Australia, Dr. Ba Maw of Burma & Lord Linlithgow, Viceroy of India co-operated. Dr. Ba Maw, speaking from London said: “Burma associates herself with other nations of the Empire on this great historic occasion. She has just entered a new stage in her destiny-a stage which will continue to link her with the British Throne and the British Empire. These links make Barma, a part of the Empire, but from Burma’s point of view, also make the Empire a part of Burma, in accordance with this, true relationship, the Empire’s joy to-day is Burma’s joy. Similarly, the Empire’s loyalty to the Throne is Burma’s and she respectfully tenders it.”

The crowd’s enthusiasm for the Dominions and the Empire contingents in Their Majesties’ procession was markedly manifest. The Indian and Burmese officers, magnificent in white and gold uniforms, all mounted greys, produced roar upon roar of cheering, the crowd loudly commenting on the magnificence of their array. During a waiting period before Their Majesties’ emergence from the Palace, one piece of moving colour was presented by the Indian Aides-de-Camp, exercising their lively spirited mounts in the Palace-yard. Thereafter, the Indian escort and aides-de-camp received an ovation, easily the heartiest among the overseas detachments, with Australia’s and North Ireland’s representatives running a dead heated second place. Immediately in front of the Royal coach was a special escort, including the Field Marshals, the Earl of Cavan, Sir William Birdwood, Indian Aides-de-camp, the Maharajas of Nawanagar, Jodhpur, Ratlam and the Nawab of Palanpur.

Queen Mary takes her seat

At 10-35 hours amid a crescendo of excitement, the Queen of Nor4 way entered, surrounded by heralds and followed by the revered figure of the Queen Mother, wearing garter and blazing diamonds, her train borne by four scarlet pages. The two Queens proceeded to the Royal Box where the Duchess of Gloucester received them. With Queen Mary’s arrival, the front row of the Royal Box was complete. The Earl of Strathmore was nearest to the altar, then the Countess of Strathmore, Duchesses of Kent and Gloucester, the Queen of Norway, Queen Mary and the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret Rose. The little Princesses sat with clasped hands, intensely interested. Princess Elizabeth asked a few questions and then following Queen Mary’s example, studied the programme, while Princess Margaret, looking very small and dainty, swung her feet, glancing around and beating time to music.

The Royal procession

A fanfare of trumpets, followed by the choir striking up the Anthem “I was glad ‘, tells everyone that Their Majesties have arrived and are now robing in the annexe. The Abbey is flooded with golden light as the King’s and Queen a processions began at 11-15 a.m. The guests in the nave, tier upon tier, craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the long ‘cortege.’ Brilliantly apparelled officers are seen slowly advancing up the aisle, some representing orders of chivalry and others carrying standards of various parts of the Empire. Then after four Knights of the Garter come Prime Ministers of the Empire, headed by Mr. Baldwin. Preceded by officers carrying their respective Regalia, comes the Queen, followed by the King. The Queen known to millions by her charming smile, looks pale and serious as she slowly advances towards the choir. The King, wearing his cap of State, looks straight in front as he proceeds slowly towards the Coronation Theatre, between bowing spectators. During the recognition ceremony, the King stands motionless and then bows low in answer to acclamation. His Majesty’s voice, while swearing the Oath is low, but clear and without hesitation

Coronation scene

The choir is chanting the creed. Everyone is facing the altar and the Coronation becomes an ecclesiastical ceremony, which will shortly reach its spiritual climax with the anointing. There is a wonderful sight of splendidly garbed bishops on the left of Their Majesties, with high officers of the State, in crimson and ermine robes on the right. The Queen’s magnificent train with its contrasting purple and gold and her corsage sparkling with diamonds, her dark hair uncovered, emphasizes her youth. During Handers anthem, “Zadok the Priest” the King’s crimson robe is removed by the Great Chamberlain and His Majesty proceeds to King Edward’s chair, placed in front of the altar. Four Knights of the Garter held a high canopy over the King’s head during anointing by the Archbishop of Canterbury, on hands, head and breast. As he stands in a white shirt, white breeches, white stockings and buckled shoes, bareheaded, the King looks a very boyish figure, and touches the hearts of all beholders. The Queen watches very closely as the King passes through various Ceremonies.

King George crowned

Then follows an unforgettable scene as the King is robed for the climax of Coronation. First with a tunic made of cloth and gold, then spurs and sword, followed by investing with Royal robes, the orb, the ring and the sceptre. At 12-30 o’clock there is a rustle as the whole congregation rises when the Dean of Westminster takes the Crown from the altar and gives it to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who holds it high above the King’s head, then reverently lowers it on the King’s brow amid triumphant shouts of “God Save the King,” which are taken up by the crowds outside. This is precisely at 12-31 hours. A deep-throated roar of guns from St. James’s Park proclaimed the crowning the King at 12-31 hours at the Abbey. The bells pealed a joyous salute and crowds, packed around Parliament, Square, Whitehall, spontaneously broke into three ear-splitting cheers and took up the cry of those inside the’ Abbey “God Save the King.” This was relayed to street by loudspeakers.

A tragedy

There was one tragic incident in the Abbey. The Hon’ble Gustavus Hamilton Russell, heir to Viscount Boyne, was suddenly informed that his four-year-old daughter, Charmian, had fallen down a sixty-foot lift shaft, in the residence of Lord Bearsted. The Hon’ble Hamilton Russell hurried to Westminster Hospital, where his child died in his presence.

After the coronation of the King there was another rustling as with a single movement almost like guards, the Peers put on coronets. Now comes the solemn ceremony of homage. After benediction the Kings ascends the throne, accompanied by supporters and great officers. First is, the aged Archbishop of Canterbury who kneels, pronouncing words of homage and kisses His Majesty’s left cheek. He is followed by the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent.

There is a striking contrast between the gorgeously robed King, wearing the crown and the plain white-coated and white-breeched page who holds coronets of those paying homage. The Queen advances towards the altar with five bearers in her beautiful train for the Coronation, which is simpler and shorter than the King’s. Afterwards the Princesses and Peeresses put on coronets. First in the royal box is Princess Elizabeth. Margaret evidently had difficulty in setting it rest comfortably on her head. The Queen takes her place on the throne to the left of the King to whom she bows as she passes.

The service enters a Anal phase. The Holy Communion is ending the triumphant tedeum. The Royal processions return to the west of the door amid thunderous peals of National Anthem. It is even a more brilliant spectacle than when the procession entered the Abbey. The King is wearing the Imperial Gown and carrying an orb sceptre. The Queen is also wearing the Crown and carrying a sceptre and an ivory rod. It is noticeable that the Queen makes a beautiful regal figure as she passes through bowing lines of Peers and Peeresses. Colour also returned to the King’s face although the looks are grave and composed. Both, however, are obviously tired after the ordeal in which they were watched by thousands and listened to by millions throughout the world. As Their Majesties left the Abbey it is clear that the whole service has been a splendid success without a hitch of any kind. - Reuter.

Coronation babies

Many coronation babies were reported in London hospitals during the night, many of whom would be called George or Elizabeth. The Worshipful Company of Gardeners presented the Queen with a bouquet composed of scarlet carnations, white roses, Lily of the Valley and Royal Blue Irises. Another large bouquet in red and white roses, symbolising the rose of England, was sent to the Palace. Queen Mary received a bouquet of pale pink carnations. her favourite flower.

Earlier report

London, May 11.

All arrangements are now complete for tomorrow’s Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Abbey. The final rehearsals of the ceremony were held yesterday and today finishing touches are being given to decorative schemes buildings and stands along the extensive route of the procession.

The weather

A heavy deluge damped the ardour of the first contingents of squatting brigades, determined to take up positions along the Coronation route and prepared for an all-day and all-night vigil. Rain is expected to fall continuously today, but experts now promise bright periods to-morrow. Early arrivals are remaining near the route, ready to secure selected sites at the first signs of a clear sky.

The weather was, however, much brighter in the afternoon.

The Air Ministry stated at 9-30 p.m. that the weather outlook was still uncertain and forecasts that there was a chance of thunder-rain early in the morning, after which the day would probably be cool and cloudy with a further occasional rain.

It is officially stated at Buckingham Palace, that whatever weather prevails, on the Coronation Day, all processions to and from Westminster Abbey, will take place without modification.

A last-minute rush for seats was set in by those who held off till the last moment in anticipation of a price slump, which has not materialized. Comparatively few seats are available and these are at substantial figures of 8 guineas and upwards.

Coronation crowd

London is to-night in the throes of the greatest invasion in all the long centuries of her history. The Coronation crowds began an all-night vigil long before darkness descended. As thousands of other workers and shop assistants poured out of the buildings lining the route, they found the streets thronging with sightseers anxious to secure prominent positions to see the procession which according to an official estimate would be 21/2 miles long when it, returns from Westminster to Buckingham Palace. Women claimed many vantage points. A number established themselves on steps on the Eros statue in Piccadilly Circuit, but were bitterly disappointed when informed by the military authorities that the latter were using the site for a signalling station.

Near Westminster Abbey

A favourable site was outside the Abbey under the covered gangway beneath the Westminster Hospital stand on the opposite side of the road. Two elderly sisters from Newcastle and a septuagenarian man with his wife from Birmingham were the first on the spot. They were soon swelled by others, chiefly women. Many brought campstools on which they hoped to snatch a little rest during the night. Another early comer was a young Czechoslovakian scoutmaster, who left his home on April 5 and tramped across Europe en route to the Coronation.

The rain didn’t deter large Crowds, mainly of women from ceaselessly keeping a vigil outside the Buckingham Palace, where in sodden clothes they waited to catch a glimpse of the arrival and departure of the guests of the King’s luncheon party. In the continuous stream of pedestrians there were many Indians and visitors from the provinces bringing their children for sightseeing. Indian soldiers in the crowd were besieged by autograph hunters. The first sightseers to take up position outside were two elderly daughters of the late Sir Charles Hunter, who journeyed from Newcastle armed with mackintoshes and umbrellas and took up a site by the railings shortly in the afternoon with the determination to remain there for 24 hours.

In the West

As the weather improved in the evening crowds began to Dour into the West-end by trains, trams, tubes, coaches and cars. Most of the earliest arrivals came from the provinces. The authorities decided that the Hyde Park should be thrown open to the public all the night and it was quickly evident that vast throngs would turn the park into a huge camping ground. Over 2,000 people camped in the Trafalgar Square early in the evening, clad in every conceivable type of clothing, calculated to withstand rain and cold. As quickly as the boy scouts erected metal barriers, the crowd rushed forward to spend the night leaning against them. Enormous parcels of food and blankets made appearance. Girls wearing paper caps, red, white and blue, waving paper windmills and patriotic colours reflected the carnival spirit. Family parties “staked out” claims along the kerbside and even family doormats were used as protection against the damp.

Celebrations throughout country

Tomorrow while London is staging a pageant which will long be memorable throughout the rest of the country, in towns and villages, people will celebrate the Coronation in their own many and varied ways. The broadcast of the Coronation service will hold the entire nation together in attentive homage, but when it is over local festivities will take precedence. In many places processions have been arranged---some by daylight in costume, others torchlight processions by night and in others historical plays and pageants will be presented generally in the open air. At night a chain of bonfires will proclaim the King’s Coronation from one end of Britain to the other.

Garden party cancelled

The garden party which the Prime Minister and Mrs. Baldwin were to have held, this afternoon at 10, Downing Street, in honour of the Coronation visitors now in London, had to be cancelled owing to wet weather.

The Duke of Gloucester gave a banquet at Saint James Palace, to-night to the distinguished foreign visitors in London for the Coronation and the members of the Diplomatic Corps.