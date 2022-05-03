HT This Day: May 4, 1952 -- Inauguration Of Delhi Assembly Tomorrow

Scores of electricians and fitters are working feverishly to complete the renovation of the hall where the Delhi State Assembly will be inaugurated tomorrow. The inaugural address will be given by Dr K. N. Katju.

The chamber has a long, and varied past. It will become the meeting place of a legislative Assembly after 26 years, the last session of the Central Assembly having been held there in 1926.

There are 56 seats in the hall, though the strength of the State Assembly is only 48. Forty-two seats have been provided for the Congress Party (its present strength is 39) and 14 for non-Congress members (they number nine only).

The hall has been furnished on a lavish scale. The three Ministers will sit in a row to the Speaker’s right. Behind the Chief Minister will be the Chief Whip.

Myriads of electric globes and some artistic chandeliers will light the hall. Huge unbreakable glass sheets have been mounted on the ceiling to reflect the sun’s rays. On the walls of the hall are fixed numerous fluorescent tubes. While fittings in the main hall are complete, furnishing of the lobbies is still going on. Nearly a dozen microphones have been fixed in the hall.

HISTORIC HALL

The spacious hall was built in 1912-13. The first session of the Central Assembly was held there in February 1921 under the president ship of Mr A. F. Whyte. From 1926 to 1933 the hall was used as convocation hall by Delhi University. When the last war began, S.E.A.C. took possession of the hall after the war the Surveyor General’s Office used it as record room.

Members of the Assembly including the Ministers and the temporary Chairman, Mr Nooruddin Ahmed, will assemble in the lounge tomorrow outside the Assembly Hall at 10-45 a.m. Dr Katju will be received at the entrance by the Chief Commissioner and will be conducted to the lounge where he will be introduced to the Chairman and the Ministers. The Chairman and the Chief Minister will then introduce the members of the Assembly to him. The Ministers and members will thereafter take their seats in the Assembly Hall and Dr Katju will be conducted by the Chief Commissioner and the Chairman to the Speaker’s dais where he will take a seat under the canopy.

The Chief Commissioner will be seated to the left of Dr Katju and the Chairman to his right. The Chairman will request Dr Katju to address the House.

After the address is over Mr Brahm Perkash will come up to the dals and thank the Home Minister on behalf of his colleagues and members of the Assembly for the address. The inauguration ceremony which begins at 10-50 a.m. will be over at 11-30 a.m. In the afternoon at 2 p.m. there will be the swearing in ceremony.