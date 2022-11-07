Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general

HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:00 PM IST

The first Indian to act as Governor General, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as Governor-General of the Indian Union at 10 a.m. today at Government House. New Delhi. The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of India, Mr Kania.

HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The first Indian to act as Governor General, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as Governor-General of the Indian Union at 10 a.m. today at Government House. New Delhi. The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of India, Mr Kania.

The Prime Minister. Pandit Nehru, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Patel, and other members of the Cabinet were present.

The party arrived at Mauripur Airport, Karachi, at 1 p.m. from New Delhi in a special Dukota flying the Governor-General of India s flag. says a Karachi message.

Lord Mountbatten was received at the airport by Col. St. John Birnie, Military Secretary to the Governor General of Pakistan. Mr Sri Prakasa, India’s High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mr Viswanathan. Deputy High Commissioner for India in Pakistan, and members of the High Commissioner’s staff,

Lord Mountbatten was dressed in black and was wearing a brown felt hat.

After talking for about 30 minutes to those who had come to receive him, the Governor-General of India and party emplaned ‘in a York and continued their onward journey to London at 1-45 p.m.

They are expected to reach London tomorrow afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP