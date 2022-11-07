HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general

The first Indian to act as Governor General, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as Governor-General of the Indian Union at 10 a.m. today at Government House. New Delhi. The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of India, Mr Kania.

The Prime Minister. Pandit Nehru, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Patel, and other members of the Cabinet were present.

The party arrived at Mauripur Airport, Karachi, at 1 p.m. from New Delhi in a special Dukota flying the Governor-General of India s flag. says a Karachi message.

Lord Mountbatten was received at the airport by Col. St. John Birnie, Military Secretary to the Governor General of Pakistan. Mr Sri Prakasa, India’s High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mr Viswanathan. Deputy High Commissioner for India in Pakistan, and members of the High Commissioner’s staff,

Lord Mountbatten was dressed in black and was wearing a brown felt hat.

After talking for about 30 minutes to those who had come to receive him, the Governor-General of India and party emplaned ‘in a York and continued their onward journey to London at 1-45 p.m.

They are expected to reach London tomorrow afternoon.