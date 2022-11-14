HT This Day: Nov 18, 1973 -- Martial law declared

The Government today declared martial law throughout Greece following four days of violent demonstrations by thousands of students demanding the overthrow of the military- backed regime of President George Papadopoulos.

The declaration of martial law, broadcast by the Government radio, followed a night of bloody street fighting in downtown Athens. The Government called troops and tanks into the capital to crush the rebellion.

Speaking against a backdrop of rattling machine gun and tank fire still going on in the capital, Papadopoulos said in a nation-wide television speech that he declared martial law “in order to restore shattered order.”

Papadopoulos-who ended six years of military rule only last summer - blamed “nihilist elements exploiting naive persons and the self-interest of some political leaders” for the situation in Greece.

At least four persons were killed and more than 100 demonstrators and 24 policemen were injured in the violent fighting which turned parts of the capital into a battlefield.

A 4 p.m. curfew was clamped on all towns with a population of over 5.000 by the new military command.

Army tanks took up positions in the main squares of downtown Athens and troops in full battle* dress surrounded the former Parliament building, where President George Papadopoulos has his presidential office.

Mr Papadopoulos told the nation in a brief radio address that the clashes had created “a dangerously explosive situation.” He said the fighting also proved that there was “a conspiracy against democracy and factors supporting normalisation.”

The Government first declared martial law in Athens and the northern city of Salonica, but later extended it to the entire nation. Even after martial law was imposed banning public gatherings, students continued to gather in groups chanting anti-regime slogans. Some minor skirmishes continued.

Army commandos and riot police smashed their way into the polytechnic institute early this morning in a bloody end to a four-day student takeover but crowds of demonstrators again took to the streets.

AFP adds:

One tank ground into the main courtyard of the polytechnic university after battering down an iron-grillie at the entrance.

Other tanks were drawn up outside, with detachments of mountain troopers in battle dress.

The attack came just as about 5,000 students started to evacuate the premises they had occupied since Tuesday as an anti-Government protest.

Police and troops with bullhorns had given the strikers a 10-minute ultimatum to clear out of the polytechnic and call off their demonstrations.

Tanks had earlier been called into the city and had taken up positions at key points in the capital as well as around the central university quarters.

The authorities later claimed that the university grounds had been cleared out

Many arrested

A large number of arrests were made.

Many people were injured, and were taken away in ambulances.

A student radio said police had entered the polytechnic courtyard. It said “the army of Greece are ready to murder the youth of Greece “

The radio urged the students to ‘’tight to the end.’’

The students had occupied the polytechnic in demand for greater academic liberties, an end to State intervention in student affairs and a cut of military service from 24 to 12 months.

Earlier, the students called on Greek people to revolt and help them overthrow the army-supported regime.

Demonstrators made attempts to take over the Public Order Ministry but were driven back by helmeted police in vicious clashes.

Students used buses and cars for barricades from which they showered passing police with rocks and sticks.