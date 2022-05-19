Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

#HTAtCannes: Did you notice this on Anurag Thakur’s outfit?

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur’s red carpet outfit at the Cannes Film Festival was a tribute to the handloom and khadi weavers of India with a unique touch. Read on.
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur
Updated on May 19, 2022 08:10 AM IST
BySonal Kalra

The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur got quite the attention for his outfit on the Cannes red carpet as he led the Indian contingent.

When asked, he revealed that his outfit was handmade by the artisans of Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhagalpur (Bihar). The off white bandhgala was in handwoven chanderi fabric called tarz with silk and cotton threads.

The buttons on the outfit

The most noticeable thing about the outfit was the emphasis on India’s pluralistic and linguistic diversity through the use of golden metallic buttons engraved with ‘Bharat’ in different languages, sending across the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. “The outfit is a tribute to the handloom and khadi weavers of India, in keeping with the ‘vocal for local’ call by our honourable Prime Minister,” said Thakur.

