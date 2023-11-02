HTLS 2023 LIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals the reason she 'left films'

Welcome to Day 3 of the HT Leadership Summit 2023, where intellectual luminaries, industry titans, and cultural icons converge for a symposium of ideas, visions, and discussions that go #BeyondBarriers. We are set to explore how individuals and organizations are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, redefining leadership, and pioneering change across diverse domains. Our sessions promise to challenge conventional wisdom, confront prevailing limitations, and inspire new perspectives on leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

Sushmita Sen in conversation with HT at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In the first session, we will delve into the world of venture capital, entrepreneurship, and innovation with Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners. With Singh's extensive experience in the investment world, this session promises to unveil the secrets to identifying and nurturing successful startups in a rapidly changing landscape.

Following that, we have the privilege of hosting the iconic Sushmita Sen in a riveting conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor - Entertainment and Lifestyle at Hindustan Times. The second session delves into the world of cinema and stardom, providing a glimpse into the life and experiences of a celebrated actor like Sushmita Sen.

Stay with us as we provide real-time coverage and insights from these thought-provoking dialogues.