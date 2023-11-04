HTLS Day 5: PM Modi, Jaishankar, Justice Chandrachud, Alia Bhatt among speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing of this year's Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the 21st edition that saw eminent personalities speaking on 'Beyond Barriers' for the last five days. The grand finale of Hindustan Times' flagship annual summit begins at 10am at Delhi's Taj Palace. Before PM Modi closes the summit at 7pm, the final day will see a host of speakers including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Justice Chandrachud, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, actor Alia Bhatt will speak at the HTLS 2023 summit finale on Saturday. PM Modi will address the closing speech.

CJI DY Chandrachud, Lisa Curtis (Director, Indo-Pacific Security, Centre For a New American Security), Minxin Pei (professor) are the speakers of the first session of the finale -- in conversation with Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, South Asia Head, Eurasia Group.

On defence, Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash (Indian Navy), Colonel Neha Singh (Indian army), Group Captain Shaliza Dhami (Air Force) will speak with Rahul Singh, senior associate editor, Hindustan Times.

Union minister Piyush Goyal's session will be moderated by Anand Narasimhan, managing editor, special projects and senior anchor, Network 18.

Director and producer Karan Johar will moderate a session with Charlize Theron, Academy Award-winning actress and producer,

Keith Flaherty, director of clinical research, MGH Cancer Centre and author Vivek Wadwa's session will be moderated by Sanchita Sharma, WHO India's senior communication officer.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, World NO 1 Men's Doubles Badminton Pair, Asian Games & CWG Gold Medallists will attend HTLS -- a session hosted by Kunal Pradhan, managing editor, Hindustan Times.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Nishant Arya, vice chairman of JBM Grup, will be speaking with Mint editor-in-chief Ravi Krishnan.

Hindustan Times' national political editor Sunetra Choudhury will moderate a session with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt will be speaking with Sonal Kalra, chief managing editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Hindustan Times.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will take part in the final session speaking with Hindustan Times' editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the closing address of HTLS 2023.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last twenty Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

