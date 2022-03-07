HT This Day: March 09, 1968 -- Mia returns home a convert

Mahesh Yogs has now in the West at least one famous and convinced disciple in the person of the beautiful and charming Mia Farrow.

Returning after a month’s meditation in the Yogi’s Rishikesh ashram Mia announced to the world in a television interview last night that her ashram stay had been the most important event m her life; that she was as a result more able to deal with her problems including her separation from her husband, Frank Sinatra, and that she would be able to be now a better actress and a human being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sceptical reporters tried to shake her in her quiet but firm confidence in the Maharishi and his transcendental path to inner peace. Was he trying to “con” people by his high-sounding method? Absolutely not, said Mia, Maharishi was sincere and simple and completely dedicated to his mission. Why then, asked the reporters, does he take in so much money and travel in helicopters and planes? Simply because, replied Mia, the money is required for his work and he must travel by helicopter and other fast transport if he is to visit every State in India which he intends to do before he retreats into silence a year or two hence. And Mia Farrow, dressed in a beautifully flowing dress made of sari material and wearing a necklace of rudraksha-like beads, concluded that India is now her spiritual home where she plans to return. She is in London to act in a film with Elizabeth Taylor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}