HT This Day: March 10, 1968 -- Navy ready, waiting to go

Negotiations having failed so far, the Indian Navy is ready with a contingency plan to rescue the 21 Indian and 11 other sailors held hostage on a cargo ship by Somalian sea pirates since late last month. Only sketchy details are known about the February 26 hijack. The fate of the Indians is also unclear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It seems around 10 armed pirates forced their way on to the Bhaktisagar while it was passing Haradare, north-east of Mogadishu, the Somalian capital. After taking the sailors hostage, the pirates dropped anchor off the coast near Haradare. A $3,00,000 ransom demand has allegedly been made.

The navy was informed about the incident earlier this week. “We’ve been told that negotiations are currently on among the ship’s Dubai-based agent, the Indian High Commissioner in Kenya and the hijackers,” said a naval officer. “If we’re asked to act, we will.” A navy ship will take two days to reach Haradare. “There is a laid down procedure to carry out such an operation,” said the officer. “It’s called VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure). We’ll also need a green signal from Somalian authorities because it’s not exactly a piracy on the high seas. The incident took place within the territorial waters of Somalia.” Two ships can be dispatched and parked at a distance from the hijacked vessel. “That itself could soften the pirates,” said the navy officer. “After that, it’s a game of psychology.” A small cargo ship, Bhaktisagar is registered in Porbandar, Gujarat. It was largely carrying rice and offloading its cargo at various ports in West Asia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}