HT This Day: March 24, 1942 -- Cripps In Delhi: Parleys on India’s future

Sir Stafford Cripps, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, drove straight to the Viceroy’s House to meet his Excellency. A few hours later, his met Press representatives and made an important statement on his mission.

Sir Stafford proposes to stay in the Viceroy’s House for two days to confer with the Viceroy, Governor and Members of the Government. On Wednesday, he moves into his official quarters on Queen Victoria Road, where he will hold discussions with political leaders.

Sir Stafford has announced that he will stay in India only for two weeks, during which he hopes to conclude the discussions.

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI- Important indications of his mission and the procedure which he proposes to adopt were given by Sir Stafford Cripps at a Press conference ‘his evening. He spoke with confidence and firmness not only about the result of his mission but about the “quick decisions” which he expected in final settlement of the political difficulties. Sir Stafford is to stay only two weeks in India.

A clue, though as general way to the spirit of the proposals, could be discerned in some of the words used by Sir Stafford at the course of his talk. He did not specifically mention transfer of power, but he talked of “handling over Government” and emphatically declared that they were proposals with which he, personally, thoroughly speed and which were in full accordance with the spirit of his own beliefs. In the statement which- he read to the conference, Sir Stafford made no mention of the August offer or of Dominion Status but used the words ‘self-government’ to the Indian peoples.” Today’s talk left no doubt in one’s mind that the August offer was nor a thing of the pas:-whatever the character of its successor was going to be.

BIG STEP

Though Sir Stafford did not state anything about the nature of his proposals; he gave certain general indications of the policy and the methods which His Majesty’s Government had in view. Firstly, there was the frank recognition that India’s full cooperation was not there now and that, that full co-operation was to be secured, the main obstacle should be removed by fulfilling their past promise of self-government. Secondly, he gave the assurance that these proposals were such as to command his full personal support in the light of his own declared views in the past. Thirdly. he told the conference that he was not asking for hundred per cent, support from political parties and interests in this country, but., he admitted that if a major party refused to accept them that would be a difficulty. Fourthly, he said that, though no real, major fundamental change could be made in the War Cabinet’s conclusions, such small adjustments as the discussions revealed to be necessary could be made. And, lastly he made it clear that neither was there any possibility a of an adverse vote from Parliament nor of any difficulty from Governors of provinces or any officials in this country in this connection, his words gave the clear impression that the proposals had the full support of the Viceroy. In Sir Stafford’s opinion the proposition mean: “a big step forward.’’

As regards procedure, Sir Stafford disclosed that all the Premiers of provinces were also being invited to meet him. He also revealed that h proposed to see the parties separately and was not thinking of any Road Table Conference. Further explaining the proposals, Sir Stafford said that the Cabinet’s scheme had tried to meet both possibilities--the possibility of a minority using its position to veto all progress and the possibility also of a majority using its power to override the minority whatever happens.

It is understood that Sir Stafford met the members of the Viceroy’s Council today. Tomorrow they are expected to discuss with Sir Stafford the Cabinet’s scheme and offer their views. The Governors of Bengal, Bombay and Madras have already arrived The Governor of the United Provinces is expected here tomorrow.

A Reuter message says that Mr. Gerald Palmer, one of Sir Stafford Cripps’s Parliamentary Secretaries, has followed Sir Stafford to India. Mr. Palmer was at one time Secretary to Lord Baldwin. Sir Stafford’s other Parliamentary Prive Secretary, Mr. G. R. Strauss is remaining in London.

Sir T. B. Sapru will be arriving in New Delhi on March 29.